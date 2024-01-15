Court remands suspect in alleged murder of 54-year-old man, set trial date

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

An Ikeja High Court has ordered the remand of a man, Monday Odeh, in a correctional centre over the alleged murder of a 54-year-old man, Abdulahi Yinusa.

The Lagos state, on Monday, arraigned Odeh before Justice Adenike Coker on a count charge of murder.

The prosecutor and counsel to the state, Titi Adeegbe, told the court that the defendant, Odeh, unlawfully murdered Yinusa on April 4, 2019, in the Magodo area of Lagos state.

Adeegbe said that the defendant hit Yinusa’s head on the floor causing his death.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law, Cap. C. 17, Vol. 3 of the Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him.

Adeegbe prayed for a trial date given the defendant’s not-guilty plea.

Coker adjourned the matter till February 12, 2024 for trial.

Further, the judge told the counsel to the defendant, Onikepo Braithwaite, that she is open to presenting the option of a plea bargain before the defendant should she deem it appropriate.

A plea bargain is a legal option opened to defendants to negotiate an agreement between the prosecution and the defence.

Upon a plea bargain, a defendant pleads guilty in exchange for a more lenient sentencing.