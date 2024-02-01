Court remands popular thug in Ife prison.

Adeleke Tunde, Osogbo.

On Thursday, a federal high court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, remanded a member of the State transport disciplinary committee, Oyeyemi Olalekan popularly known as Emir, in Ile-Ife correctional center.

Emir is facing charges bordering on murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Upon the defendant’s arrival at the court for arraignment, Edmund Biriomoni, the defendant’s attorney, contested the court’s jurisdiction to consider him.

Biriomoni said “We were served with an 11-count charge. We are challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter. We are challenging the jurisdiction of the court to take the plea of the defendant on counts four to eight which bother on murder.

“We filed a preliminary objection to the first charge that has murder from number one to four and the prosecutor substituted the charge, taking the numbers we are challenging to four to eight.”

The prosecutor, Umar Alli, asked the court to replace the charge dated October 16, 2023, with one dated January 31, 2024, arguing that an objection cannot be made until after the plea has been taken.

Following the charge’s withdrawal and substitution, the defendant’s attorney likewise retracted their preliminary opposition to the initial charge.

Thus, the defendant was placed on remand at the Ile-Ife Correctional Center by Judge Emmanuel Ayoola, who also instructed the defendant’s attorney to raise an objection to the new charge.

The hearing was then postponed to March 5 by Justice Ayoola.

Olalekan was taken into custody on September 14, 2023, by the police anti-kidnapping team in Osogbo, and sent to the force headquarters in Abuja.