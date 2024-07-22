Court remands 2 siblings, other for allegedly stealing 22 bags of cocoa beans 

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday, remanded two siblings and one other for allegedly stealing 22 bags of dry cocoa beans and other items valued N30 million.

The defendants, Hassan Wasiu, 34, Kamoru Wasiu, 30 and Liadi Muhammed, 40, who were not legally represented pleaded not guilty to the three-count leveled against them.

The three-count charge of conspiracy, shop breaking and stealing, according to the prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, contravened Sections 390(9), 413 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The prosecutor, held that the defendants committed the offence at about 3.00a.m on June 18, at Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Adebayo said that the defendants conspired and unlawfully broke into a shop belonging to the complainant, Adegbaju Olaolu.

He said that they stole 22 bags of dry cocoa beans, electric battery, solar system and clothes valued N30 million

However, Magistrate Abosede Sarumi, who refused to grant the defendants bail due to lack of formal application, remanded them in a correctional facility, and adjourned the case until Sept 9, for mention.