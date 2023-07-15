Court refuses bail to Lagos pastor accused of rape, as prosecution brings amended charges

ARINZE NWAFOR

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has again denied Lagos pastor, Oluwafeyiropo Daniel’s application for an interim bail in order to be released on interim basis, Friday.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, ruled that he would not grant Daniel’s request for interim bail, because it is not within his court’s jurisdiction and that the bail conditions he gave on April 17, 2023 are meant to ensure the availability of the defendant in court.

“Regardless, the bail conditions in my ruling of 17/4/2023 was made to ensure the attendance of the defendant, throughout the conduct of this case,” Oshodi said.

“Accordingly, I must and do hereby refuse the request of an interim bail,” he added.

Justice Rahmon refused the request by the defence counsel, led by Adebayo Adegbite, to release Daniel on an interim basis in spite of the defence counsel providing two sureties for the bail amount of N20 million.

The judge said it is not right for the court to approve sureties when there is no record of the Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) interview with them.

The defence counsel, Adegbite, told the court that the DCR has conducted an interview for them but is yet to file the document.

Adegbite pleaded with the Judge to consider that he has kept his word by providing Daniel in court adding that, the defendant is not a flight risk, as he has submitted his international passport to the court and Certified True Copy of his registered vehicles.

The prosecution deferred to the court’s judgement on the defence’s application.

The Lagos State government earlier in April arraigned Daniel, a pastor, for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with a member of his congregation (name withheld).

A two-count charge brought against the defendant bordered on rape; an offence that contravenes Section 260 (2) of the Criminal Laws Of Lagos State, 2015.

At the instance of the defendant, Justice Rahmon ruled for the recall of the prosecution’s Prime Witness 4 (PW4), after the defence counsel, Adegbite, made a request to further examine PW4.

The prosecution brought an amended charge against Daniel; namely a third count for sexual abuse and a fourth count for attempted rape.

Daniel pleaded not guilty to the amended charges.

Adegbite filed an application for a no-case submission after the prosecution read out the amended charges to the defendant.

Justice Rahmon adjourned Daniel’s case to October 3, 2023 for the hearing of his counsel’s no-case submission.