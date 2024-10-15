Court orders VeryDarkMan to remove defamatory posts on Falana, Falz

An Ikeja High Court has ordered an online activist, Vincent Otse (alias Very Dark Man) to remove defamatory posts against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Folarin, also called Falz.

Justice Matthias Dawodu also ordered VDM to bring down the alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept. 24 against the Falanas.

The court also ordered the service of originating summons against VDM through his lawyer, Mr Deji Adeyanju within 14 day.

The judge said: “the defendant, his agents and privies are hereby restrained from further releasing, publishing or circulating any defamatory videos, comments about the applicant.

“He is to bring down the defamatory video about the applicant which was published on Sept. 24 on all his online social media handles pending compliance with the pre-action protocol of the court.

“Leave is hereby granted to the applicant to serve the pre-action bundles, originating processes and all other court processes between parties herein on the defendant by substituted means through his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

“The applicant must file and serve the pre-action bundles, originating processes and other accompanying processes on the defendant within 14 days.”

The court made the orders following an ex parte originating application made by Falana and his son against the actions of VDM where he published “unverified audio recording of a one sided narrative by cross dresser Bobrisky” alleging perversion of justice by the family.

Falana had in a lawsuit numbered ID/8586GCM/2024, filed against VDM, sought the order of the court to award a sum of N500 million fine for defamation of character against him.

Falana in the lawsuit, also prayed the order of the court, directing the defendant to publish an apology on all his social media handles for the defamatory words contained in the viral video. (NAN)