Court orders Plateau Police Commissioner to unseal 17 LGs secretariats

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

An Area Court sitting in Bukuru Jos South LGA, Presided over by Hon. Justice H. H Dolnaan on Monday ordered the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka to unseal all the 17 Local Government Councils Secretariat in the state.

This followed an application in Suit No: ACB/CV/106/2023 instituted by the Attorney-General of Plateau State (Plaintiff/Applicant)against the Commissioner of Police Plateau State (Defendant/Respondent).

Upon consideration of Exparte Motion dated 26th July, 2023 but filed on 31st July, 2023, the Affidavit of urgency in support deposed to by Moses Jackke Mallan, the Exhibit “A” annexed in support of the Written Address praying the Honourable Court for the following reliefs;

The exercise of discretion by the Hon. Court for an Interim Order setting aside the defendant’s directive sealing the Secretariat of all the 17 Local Government Councils of Plateau State.

An Interim Order unsealing all the Local Government Councils in Plateau State to allow for the immediate resumption of duties by Local Government Council staff who have been denied access to their various places of work.

A further Interim Order of the Honourable Court mandating the defendant (Commissioner of Police) to direct his men to immediately vacate the Secretariat of all the 17 Local Government Councils of Plateau State to allow local Government staff who have been shut out from their duty posts, resume their official duties without any let or hindrance and allow for the smooth administration of Local Government Councils in Plateau State.

And after hearing D. P Dusu Esq, Counsel for the Plaintiff, the Application was granted.

The Court set 7th August, 2023 as return date for mention and hearing of Motion on Notice.

Recall that all 17 Local Government Councils in Plateau State have been sealed for weeks by the Police Commissioner after the suspension and subsequent sacked of the Council Chairmen by Governor Caleb Mutfwang on the advice of the immediate past 9th House of Assembly.

The Police have constantly said that the sealing became necessary to avoid breakdown of law and order in the State.