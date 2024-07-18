Court Of Appeal Affirms Douye Diri as Bayelsa Governor

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, affirmed Douye Diri of the People Democratic Party (PDP), as authentic Governor of Bayelsa State.

The Appellate court agreed with the Bayelsa State Governorship Tribunal which dismissed the appeal filed by Chief Timipre Sylva and the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the re-election victory of Governor Diri in the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

In a unanimous decision, the three-man panel of the Court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

It would be recalled that the Bayelsa State Governorship Election tribunal dismissed Sylva’s petition for failure to prove their allegations of electoral malpractices and non compliance with the provisions of the electoral act.

The Justice Adekunle Adeleye-led panel, struck out the statements on oat of his witnesses not filed alongside the petition as required by law.

Dissatisfied, Sylva and his party approached the Court of Appeal, to seek redress.

Delivering Judgement on Thursday, on behalf of the Panel, Justice James Abundaga held that the appellants failed to prove their numerous case.

The appeal court held that the tribunal was not right to strike out several paragraphs of the petitioner’s reply against the governor’s election.

Abundaga said the tribunal was right to strike out the appellants’ witnesses’ statement on oath and categorised them as hearsay.

The judge said it is an abuse of the court process for a party to file several processes against the same judgment.

Alao, the court held that appellants failed to tender the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as evidence to prove electoral malpractice.

Justice Abundaga said the court has no cause to grant the appellants’ prayers and subsequently dismissed the petition