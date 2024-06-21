Court nullifies reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir of Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The court, which delivered a verdict on Thursday, also nullified all the actions taken after the controversial reinstatement by the Kano State government based on the repeal of the Emirate Law by the House of Assembly.

The presiding judge, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman said, “I hereby order that every step taking by the Government is hereby nullified and becomes null and invalid and that this does not affect the validity of the repealed Emirates Law but actions taken by the Governor, which includes the assenting to the Law and the reappointment (of Sanusi).

“I have listened to the audio of the governor both in Hausa and English after assenting to the Law, and I am convinced that the respondents are aware of the order of maintaining status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motions on notice in the court.

“Having been satisfied that the respondents are aware of the court order, the court in exercise of its powers set aside an action because it is in violation of the court’s order, I think it is a very serious matter for anyone to flout the orders of the court and go scot free with it.”

He said the catastrophic situation could have been averted if the respondents followed due processes by complying with the court order, which would still have allowed them to carry out their assignments.

He said that the respondents however decided to act according to their whims and caprices, a situation which he said landed them in a serious mess.

Kano govt fumes over NNPP NASS Caucus' silence

However, In a recent Facebook post, Salisu Yahaya Hotoro, the Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to the Kano State Governor, criticized New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) lawmakers for their silence regarding the ongoing dispute over the Kano emirate.

Hotoro’s criticism targets Senator Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South, and Senator Rufai Sani Hanga, representing Kano Central, along with 17 other NNPP members of the National Assembly.

Hotoro’s post, written in Hausa, was shared on his verified Facebook account on Wednesday. He expressed disappointment at the legislators’ lack of action on the matter, despite their significant roles and responsibilities.

“I am talking about our 17 members of the National Assembly and our 2 senators who we elected under the NNPP banner representing us in Abuja. People like Aliyu Madaki, AJ Kofa, Kawu Sumaila, Senator Hanga and others, this is the time they should come out and speak in the house about what is happening in Kano,” part of Hotoro’s post read.

“Unfortunately, we are now in a situation where we need to hear their voices. They should stand up and draw the attention of the president, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Inspector-General himself to put aside politics and do the right things,” Hotoro wrote.

He emphasized that the ongoing dispute directly affects the honor and value of the governor, and by extension, the dignity of the senators and other NNPP federal lawmakers.

Hotoro acknowledged that the parliament is currently on vacation but insisted that this should not prevent the senators from speaking out.

He called for immediate action, suggesting that lawmakers should use national and international media to condemn the disrespect faced by Kano and push for an urgent assembly session to address the issue.

Hotoro’s post comes amidst a call from the Kano State Police Command for the public to remain peaceful and patriotic as the Federal High Court prepares to hear sensitive cases related to the Emirship tussle.

The call was made in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in Kano on Thursday.

Kiyawa reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property while warning against any attempts to incite violence.