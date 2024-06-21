Court nullifies reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir of Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The court, which delivered a verdict on Thursday, also nullified all the actions taken after the controversial reinstatement by the Kano State government based on the repeal of the Emirate Law by the House of Assembly.

The presiding judge, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman said, “I hereby order that every step taking by the Government is hereby nullified and becomes null and invalid and that this does not affect the validity of the repealed Emirates Law but actions taken by the Governor, which includes the assenting to the Law and the reappointment (of Sanusi).

“I have listened to the audio of the governor both in Hausa and English after assenting to the Law, and I am convinced that the respondents are aware of the order of maintaining status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motions on notice in the court.

“Having been satisfied that the respondents are aware of the court order, the court in exercise of its powers set aside an action because it is in violation of the court’s order, I think it is a very serious matter for anyone to flout the orders of the court and go scot free with it.”

He said the catastrophic situation could have been averted if the respondents followed due processes by complying with the court order, which would still have allowed them to carry out their assignments.

He said that the respondents however decided to act according to their whims and caprices, a situation which he said landed them in a serious mess.

Meanwhile, The Kano State government has said the ruling delivered by a Federal High Court presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, earlier on Thursday, shows Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II is still the Emir of Kano.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, said this in a press briefing held at the Government House, Kano Thursday evening.

He said, “Today 20th June, 2024, the Federal High Court No. 1, Kano had passed its ruling in respect of the case before it. I have the honour, on behalf of His Excellency Gov. Abba K. Yusuf and the Kano State Government, to address you once again over the lingering litigation arising from the abolishing of the Five emirates and deposition of the former emirs. (including the deposed emir of 8 metropolitan local governments).

“The Kano State Government acknowledges the ruling by the Federal High Court regarding the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 and views same as upholding the rule of law.

“By the ruling of the Court, it has unequivocally. reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State on Thursday 23rd May, 2024 by 5:10pm. This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter.

“Further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honorable Court, are equally validated. This means that, the abolishing of the Five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the Five emirs is also sustained by the Federal High Court. By implication this means that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the emir of Kano.

“The judge also granted our application for the stay of proceedings until the Court of Appeal deals with the appeal before it on jurisdiction.

“Happily, the signing of the law and the reinstatement of His Highness, Emir Muhammad Sunusi II were done on 23rd May, 2024 before the emergence of the Interim Order which was served on us on Monday 27th May, 2024,” he noted.

.Kano govt fumes over NNPP NASS Caucus’ silence

However, In a recent Facebook post, Salisu Yahaya Hotoro, the Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to the Kano State Governor, criticized New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) lawmakers for their silence regarding the ongoing dispute over the Kano emirate.

Hotoro’s criticism targets Senator Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South, and Senator Rufai Sani Hanga, representing Kano Central, along with 17 other NNPP members of the National Assembly.

Hotoro’s post, written in Hausa, was shared on his verified Facebook account on Wednesday. He expressed disappointment at the legislators’ lack of action on the matter, despite their significant roles and responsibilities.

“I am talking about our 17 members of the National Assembly and our 2 senators who we elected under the NNPP banner representing us in Abuja. People like Aliyu Madaki, AJ Kofa, Kawu Sumaila, Senator Hanga and others, this is the time they should come out and speak in the house about what is happening in Kano,” part of Hotoro’s post read.

“Unfortunately, we are now in a situation where we need to hear their voices. They should stand up and draw the attention of the president, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Inspector-General himself to put aside politics and do the right things,” Hotoro wrote.

He emphasized that the ongoing dispute directly affects the honor and value of the governor, and by extension, the dignity of the senators and other NNPP federal lawmakers.

Hotoro acknowledged that the parliament is currently on vacation but insisted that this should not prevent the senators from speaking out.

He called for immediate action, suggesting that lawmakers should use national and international media to condemn the disrespect faced by Kano and push for an urgent assembly session to address the issue.

Hotoro’s post comes amidst a call from the Kano State Police Command for the public to remain peaceful and patriotic as the Federal High Court prepares to hear sensitive cases related to the Emirship tussle.

The call was made in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in Kano on Thursday.

Kiyawa reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property while warning against any attempts to incite violence.