Court nullifies Philip Shaibu’s impeachment as Edo deputy governor

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu bounced back Wednesday when the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, reinstated him as the deputy governor.

Shaibu was impeached and removed by the Edo State House of Assembly for alleged leaking of government official secret amongst other allegations.

But the Court presided over by Hon. Justice James Omotosho held that the removal of the plaintiff, Shaibu, from office as Deputy Governor of Edo State by the Assembly and the subsequent appointment of Omobayo Godwins as his replacement by the Governor of Edo State were illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The Court held that there was a breach of the provisions of the procedure laid out in Section 188 (1) to (9) in the way and manner the impeachment process was conducted.

The court noted that the ouster clause in Section 188(10) limiting the jurisdiction was not a stand alone provision.

The Court referred to the decision of the Nigerian Supreme Court in Inakoju v. Adeleke (2007).

The court therefore ordered the 1st Defendant, the Inspector General of Police to immediately restore the security of the Plaintiff as Deputy Governor of Edo State.

At the time of filing this report supporters of the plaintiff were seen in and around the court premises celebrating the court verdict.

The court held that the impeachment was politically motivated because of his aspiration to contest the office of Governor of Edo State.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng