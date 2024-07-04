Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Court nullifies PDP Governorship Primary in Edo

People & Power
46
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

After months of legal battle, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has declared invalid the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as its governorship candidate.

The primary election conducted on February 22, 2024, was voided on the ground that 378 delegates who were supposed to vote at the primary election were unlawfully excluded by PDP.

Edo 2024 Intervene Now In Obaseki Shaibu Rift Before It Degenerates VAN Leaders Tell PDP

Justice Ekwo nullified the primary election while delivering judgment in a suit instituted by the aggrieved delegates.

The suit was instituted by one Kelvin Mohammed in a representative capacity.

Justice Ekwo held that both the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the PDP Guidelines were violated in the conduct of the primary election at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11402 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Rivers crisis: Wike wins as Court nullifies expulsion of 25…

Delta Assembly considers bill to prohibit human trafficking

Monarchs to Tinubu: Ignore calls for state of emergency in…

FG committed to infrastructure devt for all -Wike

1 of 1,139