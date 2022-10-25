Champion Newspapers Limited
Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers again

Court has cancelled all APC Primary Elections. The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has nullified all the primaries conducted by APC in Rivers State. 2019 all over again in Rivers State.

Some Aggrieved APC Members loyal to the Governorship Candidate of SDP, Senator Magnus Abe had approached the Court Challenging the Conduct of Primary with Claims of Exclusion from Delegate primaries conducted in the State.

Read more at: https://weetalknaija.com.ng/news/breaking-court-nullifies-all-apc-primary-elections-in-rivers-state.html

