Court issues summons to former governor Yahaya Bello over alleged criminal breach of trust

14
The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has summoned Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, over allegations of criminal breach of trust.

The former governor, who was earlier declared wanted by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over allegations of money laundering, is also accused of possession of the unlawfully acquired property.

The summons, issued by Justice Maryann E. Anenih and made available to the public on Friday, alleged that Bello committed the offences between 2016 and 2023.

According to the summons dated October 3, 2024, Bello is accused of violating Section 311 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963, which deals with criminal breach of trust and is punishable under Section 312.

The document, which was posted by the anti-graft agency via its official X handle, indicated that Bello is also charged under Section 319A, for allegedly possessing property suspected to have been obtained through unlawful means.

