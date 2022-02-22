Champion Newspapers Limited
Court extends detention order on detained DCP, Abba Kyari

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday extended the detention of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, by 14 days.

The court granted permission to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to hold the embattled Kyari for the period to enable the agency to complete its investigation into the hard drug trafficking allegations against him.

Justice Zainab Abubakar issued the order for Kyari’s further detention while ruling in an ex-parte application argued by the NDLEA counsel, Mr Mike Kassa.

The NDLEA had, in the application, pleaded for more time to detain Kyari on the ground that the hard drug trafficking allegations against the suspect were complex and may require the agency travelling outside the shore of the country to make some clarifications.

The counsel asked the court to grant the detention extension in the interest of justice and to be fair to the suspect too through diligent investigation.

In a short ruling, Justice Abubakar ordered that Abba Kyari be detained for another 14 days.

The judge however ordered that the 14 days further detention should start counting from February 22.

 

 

