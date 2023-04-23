Court dissolves pastor’s marriage as prophetess wife admits engaging in adultery

An Ekiti State Grade ‘A’ Customary Court has dissolved the marriage between a popular prophetess, Mrs. Rita Ajagunigbala and her husband, Pastor Joshua Ajagunigbala.

The court’s decision followed the admission before the court by Prophetess Ajagunigbala that she was actually involved in illegal sexual activities with a popular herbalist in Ado Ekiti, the late Chief Ifadayomi, aka Ejiogbe.

The husband of the prophetess had approached the court to seek the dissolution of his 22-year-old marriage with her on an allegation of adultery.

With her confession, the court had no option but to dissolve the marriage as requested by her enstranged husband.

Before the court’s decision, the Prophetess admitted engaging in an immoral relationship with the Ikere Ekiti-based popular herbalist, Chief Ifadayomi, aka Ejiogbe.

However, the illegal relationship ran into trouble on January 3, 2023, when Chief Ifadayomi slumped and died while in a hotel room with the Prophetess.

The Prophetess, however, accused her husband of pushing her into having an illegal sexual relationship with the late Chief Ifadayomi because of his lack of care for her and her children.

“Yes, my lord. I had sex with Ejiogbe because my husband abdicated his responsibilities.

“My lord, I am the one responsible for the feeding, shelter and school fees of the children,” She told the court to justify her action.

She further claimed that she had incurred huge debts in the process of managing the family which Ejiogbe helped her to defray.

The death of the late herbalist had caused ripples among members of his family and the church where Pastor (Mrs) Ajagunigbala, was acting as a presiding Pastor, until the unfortunate incident.

Mrs. Ajagunigbala was earlier detained at the Ekiti State Police Command but was later released on bail after settlements between the late herbalist’s family and members of the church.

Scandalized by the whole scenario, her husband, Mr. Joshua Ajagunigbala, who is also a Pastor in one of the white garment churches in Ikere-Ekiti, pushed for separation.

In his claims, Ajagunigbala pleaded with the court to dissolve the union on the grounds of adultery, pointing out that the allegation would be the third time he had taken his estranged wife to court over her adulterous lifestyle.

