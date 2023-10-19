Court convicts man posing as crypto investor for fraud, sentences him to 1 year in prison

ARINZE NWAFOR

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old man posing as a cryptocurrency investor, Shittu Babatunde Marvelous, to one year in prison for fraudulent activities.

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe sentenced the convict, who had pled guilty to a one-count charge of having fraudulent documents brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Upon the defendant’s guilty plea and admission of the facts, he is hereby convicted of a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents, contrary to section 320 of the criminal laws of Lagos State,” Abike-Fadipe said.

The Judge noted that the convict is a first-time offender and that he has promised to exhibit good behaviour and make restitution.

Abike-Fadipe gave him a reduced sentence, instead of the two years imprisonment in the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

The Judge said, “He is hereby sentenced to one year of imprisonment with an option of a five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) fine and 40 hours of community service.”

The Judge ordered the convict to forfeit his iPhone 12 Pro Max and a MacBook computer recovered as proceeds of the fraudulent acts to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The defendant prayed to the Judge to be lenient in her sentence and said he was sorry.

“I am sorry. I have realized my mistake, and I am ready to live a better life and become a better me,” the convict said.

The defense counsel, B. Opeyemi, in her allocutus, also told the court that the convict was very sorry for his actions, and asked the Judge to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, A. A. Gambuwa, urged the court to convict the defendant and sentence him accordingly.

Gambuwa also urged the court to order the convict to forfeit his phone, and laptop, and give the Cheque to the Nigerian federal government.

The EFCC arrested the convict following an intelligence report and extracted a statement from him after they interviewed him.

According to the counsel to the EFCC, Gambuwa, “The defendant was taken to the office at our Ikoyi location for an interview; he made a voluntary statement and admitted to having benefited from the sum of $5,000.

“We also recovered an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a MacBook laptop from him.

“He claimed to be an investor in cryptocurrency, thereby misinforming the public,” Gambuwa added.