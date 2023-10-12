Court convicts 2 of conspiracy, killing of 7 DSS operatives in Ikorodu

ARINZE NWAFOR, GLORIA EZELE

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted two pipeline vandals, Clement Ododomu and Tiwei Monday, and found them guilty of conspiracy and murder of seven officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) at Ishawo Creek of Ikorodu area on September 14, 2015.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi convicted the defendants, who are of Ijaw descent, on Wednesday but after hearing the allocutus plea of the convicts, deferred their sentencing till November 14, 2023.

Oshodi found the first defendant, Ododomu, guilty of five counts of murder by shooting, possession of illegal firearms, conspiracy to commit murder and negligence to prevent a felony.

The judge also found the second defendant, Monday, guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and negligence to prevent a felony.

The Lagos state government had alleged that a group of vandals had attacked and killed seven officials of the Lagos command of the DSS on September 14, 2015, who responded to a distress call.

According to the prosecution, the DSS operatives had received a distress report from one Mr Nwosu from the Sun Newspaper that his wife had been kidnapped from their residence.

The DSS responded by dispatching a nine-man team of operatives to surveil and ascertain the location of the kidnappers who were negotiating for a ransom.

The surveillance operation eventually met an ambush and by evening, an operative in the team, Martins Ajayi, sent a distress text message to the Station saying that vandals had ambushed them and seized their weapons.

The Lagos government arrested the two suspects and arraigned them on a 10-count charge bordering on murder and possession of firearms contrary to Section 223 and 298 (3) of the Criminal Law, Cap. C. A Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State 2015.

They pleaded not guilty to all the counts and the prosecution began the trial.

Oshodi, in his judgment, held that the defence did not have a strong alibi as their claim of travelling to Lagos for their grandmother’s funeral service was a ruse.

The judge said that the defendants failed to provide witnesses to confirm their claims.

The court also held that the prosecutor was not able to prove the second defendant guilty of murder as the evidence before the court shows that it was one Agbala and the first defendant who killed the operatives.

Nonetheless, Oshodi said that the prosecutor was able to prove the two defendants were guilty of negligence to prevent a felony having participated in the ambushing of the DSS operatives.

The judge held that “Upon the proper evaluation of the evidence before the court, the convicts are discharged and acquitted on counts of 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8 because the prosecutor was unable to prove the allegations against them.

Oshodi held that the prosecutor, Dr Babajide Martins, was able to prove that the first defendant, Ododomu, is guilty of counts 1, 5, 7, 9 and 10 which borders on conspiracy to commit murder, murder by shooting, possession of firearms and felony.

The second defendant, Monday, was found guilty of counts 1 and 10 which borders on conspiracy to commit murder and felony.

The defence counsel, Olusegun Akande, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client after Oshodi convicted them.

The prosecutor and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Martin, however, urged the court to convict the vandals as prescribed by the section under which they were charged.