Court arraigns 35-year-old man for sexual assault

.He peppered her private private part, flogged her with peppered cane, says Prosecutor

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A Children and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Amawbia, Anambra State on Wednesday arraigned 35-year-old man, Odili Chukwuka for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl sexually.

The accused, who hails from Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state is facing a nine-count charge of sexual abuse, infliction of physical injury, unlawful assault and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the nine-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Anayo Nwano, told the court that the offences were committed on July 28 at Aguluezechukwu.

He said, “The accused and others at large sexually abused a 17-year-old girl by touching and applying pepper to her private part.

“He emotionally abused her and unlawfully assaulted her by stripping her naked, tying her hands and legs, flogging her to stupor with peppered cane and inflicting injuries on her body.

“He also deprived her of her liberty and stole her phone with bag containing unidentified sum of money.

The offences contravened Sections 495, 258, 255 and and 353 of the of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 2 Revised law of Anambra State 1991.

The offences are also punishable under Sections 4, 12 and 16 Sub Section 1 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law of Anambra State 2017 and Section 35 Sub Section 2 of the Child Rights Law of Anambra State 2004.”

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Genevieve Osakwe, ordered that the accused be remanded in police custody. She also adjourned the case until Sept. 21.