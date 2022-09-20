Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

Court annuls APC governorship primary in Taraba

By Peter
A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo on Tuesday nullified the Taraba State governorship primary election that produced Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 election.
David Kente, an aggrieved aspirant, had dragged the party and its candidate to court over the recognition of Bwacha as the candidate of the party.
In his ruling, the presiding Judge, Justice Simon Amobeda, ordered that a fresh primary election be conducted within 14 days.
The court also ordered Bwacha to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC.

 

For a better society 

