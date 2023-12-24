Court alone can’t adjudicate on Kanu’s saga, it is political – Anglican Bishop insists

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Facts have emerged that the arrest and subsequent detention of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was a political issue that can not only be adjudicated by the court.

Making this disclosure while briefing newsmen on his Christmas/Newyear messages, at the Bishop’s court, GRA, Onitsha, the Bishop, Anglican Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, stated that, “The way I see the Kanu issue, it is a political case. And since it is so, it should be handled politically.

”The courts cannot even adjudicate on it without having recourse to the political leaders. If you imprison Kanu, you are sending many Igbos to jail and the country will not be at peace. If you release him, you are releasing many Igbos.

“So, I believe continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will only unsettle the land more and Nigeria does not need such things to continue.

“So, we need to come together as Ndigbo, go to the Federal Government and urge them to release this young man and other things can then follow,” he posited.

He called for unity among people of Southeast to enable them get something meaningful from the Federal Government.

Nwokolo was reacting following Supreme Court recent ruling absolving Nnamdi Kanu of terrorism charges, and directing that his trial continued.

He regretted that the Supreme Court verdict was opportunity missed by Federal Government to restore lasting peace to the Southeast region.

The Bishop however urged Ndigbo to embrace peace and shun acts capable of aggravating prevailing insecurity in the zone.

According to him, “People had expected that the Supreme court would have used the opportunity to seek for ways to calm the strained nerves.

“But since it’s the highest court in the land, there is nothing one can do. The major issue is that people of Southeast must learn to work together to make the region safe, united and peaceful.

“United we stand, divided we fall. We can work together to make Igboland united and progressive by showing empathy to the things that are happening,” he maintained.