Court affirms Natasha Akpoti as Senator for Kogi Central

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the Senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district.

The appellant court upheld the judgement of the tribunal which sacked Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and declared Natasha as winner of the February 25 elections.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, Sadiku-Ohere approached the court with an appeal, asking the the court to reverse the judgement of the tribunal.

Delivering the Lead Judgement, on behalf of three member panel, Justice Hamma Barka dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

The court held that the tribunal was right when it determined that the Electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had suppressed the votes of Natasha in some polling units in Kogi central.

The court subsequently awarded the sum of N500,000 to Natasha against the appellant.

It will be recalled that the INEC had declared Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Kogi central senatorial election.

The INEC returning officer for the district, Rotimi Ajayi, had announced that Sadiku-Ohere garnered 52,132 votes to beat Natasha who had 51,763 votes, with the margin of victory being 369 votes.

The election petition tribunal in Lokoja, led by Justice Kemakolam Ojiako on September 6, 2023, declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the Kogi Central senatorial district election, after hearing the arguments of the parties in the petition.

