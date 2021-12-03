Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial to January 18, 2022

.As Appeal Court discharges Alao Akala, others in N11.5b fraud

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday rescheduled the trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from January 19 to 18, 2022.

The shift in the trial date followed the abridgement of time granted by the Judge following a passionate plea to that effect.

Kanu’s lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had approached the Court with an application seeking an order of the Court to accommodate the trial in November and December this year as against the earlier January 19, 2022.

The prosecuting Attorney of the Federal Government, Shuaib Labaran, however, told the Court that a counter affidavit opposing the request by the government has been filled and served on Kanu.

Justice Nyako however informed Kanu’s lawyer that the application for time abridgement cannot be granted because there was no judicial time for such an issue.

During the drama that ensued, the case diary of the Court was read to the lawyer to establish that the Court has crowded pending cases.

Following the insistence, Justice Nyako agreed to shift other cases slated for January 18 to accommodate the trial which would last till January 19 and 20.

Justice Nyako ordered the Department of State Services to allow Kanu to practice his faith, change his clothes and be given the maximum possible comfort in the detention facility.

In another development, the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Thursday discharged and acquitted a former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, over the N11.5 billion corruption charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial crimes commission (EFCC).

The appellate court also discharged and acquitted former deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Hosea Agboola, who is currently the Chairman of Governor’s Advisory Council to Governor Seyi Makinde, and a business mogul, Mr. Femi Babalola, popularly known as Jogor.

Agboola who is the second defendant/appellant, served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters when Alao-Akala was governor between 2007 and 2011, while the third defendant/appellant, Femi Babalola, owns an engineering firm, Pentagon Engineering Services, that executed some contracts during the former governor’s tenure.

The case, which started 11 years ago, was presided over by a three-man panel led by Justice Jimi Olukayode Bada while Justices Abba Muhammed and Abdulazeez Waziri were other members of the panel.

The three defendants/appellants were present in court during Thursday’s proceeding.

Alao-Akala,Ayoola and Babalola, had been arraigned by EFCC before an Oyo State High Court, over an alleged N11.5 billion fraud. The 11 count-charge preferred against the trio include conspiracy, awarding contract without budgetary provision, obtaining by false pretence, acquiring property with money derived from illegal act and concealing the ownership of such property, among others.

Counsel to EFCC, Dr. Benedict Ubi, had told the lower court that when Alao-Akala was the governor of Oyo State, he awarded a road contract worth N8.5 billion between 2007 and 2009 to Pentagon Engineering Services, alleging that the firm handled the contract on behalf of the 33 local governments areas of the state without budgetary provision