Courage Igene hosts the International gathering of Eagles Conference, May 16-22, 2022 In Dallas Texas

It is very true that human epoch is replete with great men and women in various fields who define their peculiar histories with the magnitude of their accomplishment. One of such individual is Apostle Courage Igene the senior pastor of All Nations Church and the founder of Joshua Generation Ministries (JGM).

Apart from his remarkable legacies, he remains a blessing to humanity with a penchant for espousing an esteemed sense of transparency, accountability, integrity, probity, and also reaching out for those in need.

Exempting his philanthropic act, he is known for his systematic and expository practical biblical teaching. He has a passion for soul-winning and get them planted in God`s house with a goal to raise up an endtime army of believers in the Christian faith.

His dynamic and revelatory manner of teaching helps people understand the Bible in a practical way.

As the host of the conference, Apostle Courage Igene reiterated that the long awaited Annual Conference is about to commence with interesting packages this season.

The International Gathering of Eagles Conference 2022 is set aside to bring transformation and acceleration in the lives of the participants. The Conference has over the years caused tremendous lifting, spiritual attainment, recovery, all round breakthrough, and lots more.

This year’s Conference comes with the theme “Garment of Glory” slated for Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd May, 2022. On Saturday 21st will be so intriguing and fascinating because it’s called Variety night where there will be spiritual fun activities like Bible Quiz, Drama presentation, Open Mic, Spoken word, & lots more. While Sunday 22nd the grand finale, will be the All White Glory Service, at the Church auditorium, All Nations Church, 1323 Columbia Drive, Suite 315, Richardson TX 75081.

All the guest ministers and residential pastors are spiritually equiped and word loaded. Pastor Rose Okorie, Prophetess Beverly Anike, Pastor Gedeon Guidi, Pastor Grace Ashu, Bishop Thomas Ridgley.

Ministering in Worship will be Psalmist Shalonda & Psalmist Ejiro.

Courage Igene has assured everyone of free food, and transportation to and fro the hotel to the church premises. Ministry items such as note books and pens for writing will be made available for all guests.

Free food and clothes will be given to neighbors and all those in need.

This will no doubt make a positive impact in the lives of many.

For a better society