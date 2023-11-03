Coup: CDS assures on military’s commitment to defending Nigeria’s democracy

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa, has assured that the Nigerian Armed forces is committed to defending the nation’s democracy and integrity at all costs.

The Chief of Defence Staff who stated this while addressing Journalists during a visit to the 6 Division, Nigeria Army Port Harcourt where he commissioned some landmark projects and planted trees, assured that there would be no coup in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians not to entertain any fear as members of the armed forces are committed to carrying out their constitutional duties professionally.

“I want Nigerians to be assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is here for them, we are here to protect them, we are here for democracy and so they should exercise no fear.

“We have had a number of coups in Africa such as Burkina Faso and Niger and there were a lot of apprehension, so we are assuring Nigerians that the armed forces is committed in standing by democracy, that’s why the President being the head of the Economic Community of West African States is very decisive in decisions taken against coup and we want to assure Nigerians that nothing like such will happen in Nigeria and that all members of the armed forces are happy,” he said.

General Musa who also used the medium to warn oil thieves in the especially in the Niger Delta region to desist forthwith, disclosed that the army is leveraging on technology to fight the menace.

“The president has approved funds for us to buy enablers to assist us in fighting this menace of crude oil theft and criminality and we are going to leverage a lot on technology and we want to appeal to all those criminals that we are coming after them and so it’s good and wise that they should stop.

“We are dedicated and committed in restoring peace in the oil sector and we want the crude oil production of Nigeria to grow so that Nigeria can enjoy the dividends of democracy, General Musa said.

Speaking further on next week’s elections in some states in the country, the CDS said, “As you know, three states of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa will have elections this year and we are also assuring of adequate security. We want it to be free and fair to enable every voter to be able to come out without fear of being intimidated by anyone.

“And to also send a warning to all those used to the old ways of using violence to intimidate people and stealing ballot boxes that those days are gone.

“Anybody that is caught trying to intimidate anybody or cause any mayhem in any of the three states will have himself to blame”, he warned.

He however, commended General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Major General Jamal Abdussalam for his commitment in carrying out developmental projects.

Among projects commissioned by the CDS includes the 29 Battalion Magazine, 46 Engineer Brigade Counter-Improvised Explosive Device Squadron, streets etc.