Counter-insurgency: Theater Commander commends Borno journalists

The Theater Commander Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, has commended the media, especially the working journalists in Borno State for the support and cooperation in the fight against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (IISWAP).

The Theater Commander, who made the commendation when he received the newly-inaugurated Executives of the Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ in his office at the headquarters, Theater Command Maiduguri said: “I commend you, for your continued support and cooperation.that have resulted in many successes in the fight against insurgency”.

“I assure you that the Theater Command and the military at large will.continue to work with you to restore peace to the Northeast and the country in general. Once peace is restored to the Northeast, it will transcend to the other parts of the country”, he added.

He said the war against insurgency was a Nigerian project, urging all law-abiding people of the Northeast to support the project, “as the military is ever ready to end insurgency and other crimes in various operations across the country”.

Earlier, speaking the newly-elected Chairman, Mr Inusa Ndahi of Vanguard Newspapers, who led the other Excos on the courtesy call on the Theater Commander, said: “I want to on behalf of the working journalists in the stage commend the military for the recent successes made in the fight against the insurgency”.

“Military and Operation Hadin Kai are part of our critical partners in the state; we are here to present to you the new executive of our chapel and also to assure you of our continued support in the fight against Boko Haram. The fight is our collective fight and we will collectively fight to see peace is completely restored to the Northeast and Nigeria in general”, he added.

He appealed to the Theater Commander to always carry along journalists in the activities of the Theater as critical stakeholders in the counter-insurgency fight, especially the massive surrender of the insurgents and the de-radicalization and reintegration process.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman, Mr Hamza Suleiman of the News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) sought the partnership of the theater command in the training and retraining of working journalist in the state for better synergy and effective communication in the fight against insurgency.

Earlier, the Secretary, Mr. Ismail Alfa of the Associated Press told the Theater Commander that as one of the critical stakeholders, the new executive deemed it fit to visit the Theater and introduce the newly-elected executives elected last Saturday to reassure the support of the working journalists in the state.

