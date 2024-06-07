Cost of governance: CSO commends Mbah for emerging Most Prudent Gov in Q1  

By Cosmas Chukwu

A civil society organisation, the Enugu Good Governance Group, E-3G, has congratulated the Governor Peter Mbah Administration in Enugu State on its emergence as the most prudent among the 36 states governments in the first quarter of 2024.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Odinaka Okechukwu, said the report published by the Open Nigerian State, a website supported by BudgIT, which showed that the Dr. Peter Mbah Administration recorded the least recurrent expenses among other states in the first three months of 2024, was yet another indication that the governor’s presence in government was inspired by selfless service.

It is recalled that data published by Open Nigeria States based on the budget implementation report of the states showed that whereas Benue, Imo, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto and Yobe States have no data to their names, the remaining 30 state governments spent N986.64bn on recurrent expenditures, which includes workers salaries, refreshments, sitting allowances, travelling, utilities, among others, in the first quarter of 2024.

Lagos State recorded the highest recurrent expenses nationally, being N189.62bn, followed by Delta State, which recorded N68.68bn.

Ebonyi State recorded the highest recurrent expenses in the South East with N14.95bn, followed by Abia State with N10.92bn and Anambra State with N9.91bn recurrent expenses.

Enugu State recorded only N7.51bn to emerge the least in recurrent expenditures in both the region and the entire country. Imo has no data.

Reacting to the development, the Enugu Good Governance Group said, “This is a clear testimony to the high level of fiscal discipline in the Governor Mbah Administration, and a demonstration that accountability, transparency, and traceability, which he mouthed as guiding principles in the administration of public funds were not mere campaign buzzwords.

“With a record 107.2bn recurrent expenditure, representing about 21 percent of Enugu’s N521.5bn 2024 budget and a whooping N414.3bn or 79 percent of the budget earmarked for capital projects, Governor Mbah has thus far left no one in doubt of his commitment to disrupting the status quo to transform the state in all ramifications.

“Also commendable is the governor’s disposition to citizen engagement. Besides several town hall meetings and media engagements, Mbah, on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 engaged the citizens on X (formerly Twitter) Space, devoting two full hours to interact with mostly the younger generation on the policies, programmes, and projects of his government, among others.”

The group enjoined Mbah to continue on the path of prudence and putting the people above self.