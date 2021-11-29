Coscharis boss, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife, Charity

Charity Maduka, wife of Nigerian businessman, President and Chairman of the Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, is dead.

A report by THEWILL quoted family sources to have said that she died on Sunday (November 28, 2022) afternoon from a stroke.

A formal announcement of the death of Charity had yet to be made by the family as of the time of this publication.

Although, not much of her biography is available, her husband had, in an undated story by weddingchannelsafrica.com, spoken on the influence of Charity on his life and business after they both married in 1978 under 20 years.

Cosmas Maduka was born on December 24, 1958 (about 63 years). His wife may be about that age (between 60 and 63).

Maduka, speaking on his wife’s influence in his life and business in an interview with Plus TV Africa, revealed that his wife did him a favour by marrying him because at the time he married her, he was far from wealthy.

“She believes in me…she did me a favour by marrying me, when I approached her, my pocket was empty but my faith was full… but she believed in me and that’s why my wife is the vice president of Coscharis Organization. She owns the company with me, because I married her when I owned nothing so we built Coscharis together, she can sign a cheque of 10 billion naira, only her can sign signature alone in the whole of Coscharis and myself. She has sole signatory, her credit card has no limit,” he said.

However, he says that it didn’t just happen overnight, he trained his wife to understand financial management.

“It didn’t happen overnight; I taught her discipline of managing money… if she needs to cook soup, I’d say give me a list, shell make a list and bring for me, I’d see she wrote bottle of oil, pepper, and all other things, I’d give her money. Next week, if she wants to cook, I’ll say where is the list, if I see oil, I’ll say you bought oil last week, why are you writing oil again… but all I’m trying to do is to teach her financial management and she learnt it, she does better than myself because she’s not wasteful…she was very active.”

He revealed that at the time he got married to his wife, they were both under 20. “I actually took her to altar on September 23rd, 1978, when I was to be 20 in December of that same year… a child didn’t come for the next six years…”

Cosmas Maduka also spoke on his struggle to building a leading conglomerate, from losing his dad at age 4, selling akara, working as an apprentice with his uncle, and starting his business with 200 naira, to difficulties he faced when married, losing his capital, not having enough funds to pay his landlord.

Cosmas Maduka established Coscharis Motors in 1977, coining the name from his name and his wife’s name. As years went by, the company expanded into Coscharis Group, spanning across different sectors in the continent like Agriculture, medical, food and beverages, IT and engineering.

For a better society