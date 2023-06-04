CoS: Odunowo hails Tinubu’s approval of AATSG’s endorsement of Gbaja

The National Chairman of the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for discovering the exceptional leadership qualities of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and appointing him as his Chief of Staff (CoS) in tandem with the AATSG’s earlier advocacy for his suitability for the plum job.

Otunba Odunowo, who made these remarks in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Seyi Shodipo, noted that with Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila’s leadership skills, competence and experience, he had no doubt that he possessed the requisites to effectively function as the Chief of Staff to the President.

It would be recalled that AATSG, the foremost Campaign Group that vigorously worked for the success of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and other elected APC leaders in the recently concluded general elections, had immediately after the elections commenced an advocacy for the choice of the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, for the top position of the Chief of Staff to the President

Otunba Odunowo had then noted that the group in the course of its research and consultations found Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila as a leader whose track records in all facet of life remained unbeatable and worthy for the key roles of the CoS to the President when the Tinubu/Shettima administration takes off on May 29.

He vouched for the suitability of the out – going Speaker of the House of Representatives for the Chief of Staff to the President position in the Tinubu / Shettima administration, stressing that apart from being a role model in the nation’s political landscape, he had successfully stood against the absurdities of life and raised the bar for equity, justice, courage and peace and, therefore, eminently qualified for the CoS position

The APC chieftain had explained then that the group’s firm support for the consideration of Rt. Hon Gbajabiamila by Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC leadership was not only in recognition of his patriotism, unflinching loyalty to the party and belief in the unity of Nigeria, but also in appreciation of his sterling qualities of integrity, steadfastness, exemplary leadership and veracity before finding him worthy for this important recommendation.

He portrayed Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila as a diplomat of moral courage and rectitude whose passion and dedication to the advancement of the Nigerian society were unparalleled.

In a chat with newsmen after the general elections, he had said: “We in the AATSG that worked for the success of Asiwaju Tinubu and all APC candidates who vied for elective positions in the recently concluded general elections, thus can beat our chests for Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila because he is a leader with incredible achievements and we are happy to identify with him as Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC leadership and Nigerians consider him for the key assignments of CoS to the President.

” The recommendation by the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group would be the best for the party and the country for Nigeria to enjoy political stability, progress, unity and socio – economic development”, he had then said

The AATSG National Chairman, in the said chat with newsmen, slammed the distasteful attempts by some unscrupulous groups and people who were covertly working against the emergence of Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila as CoS to the President.

He had then described their activities as efforts bound for failure, knowing full well that the party leadership and Nigerians would not be swayed by their mischief.

Otunba Odunowo had then invited all those against the choice of Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila as CoS to the President to have a re-ponder of his qualities of and work in harmony with the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group to ensure his emergence for the key position of the CoS to the President in the interest of the APC in particular, and national interest in general.

In his remarks on Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila’s appointment, Otunba Odunowo congratulated him, saying ” the entire members of the AATSG extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on this well deserved appointment, more so that it is a clear reflection of the confidence reposed in him by President Bola Tinubu and we pray that God grants him the grace to excel in this new assignment”.