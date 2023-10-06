Corruption: Wike promises FCT Judges better welfare

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has promised FCT Judges better welfare to prevent corruption in the dispensation of justice in the territory.

Wike gave the assurance when the chief Judge of FCT high court, Husseini Baba-Yusuf, with other officials visited the Minister in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister said Judges deserve good treatment to aid them continue with their good work.

He noted that there must be an enabling environment for fight against corruption especially with the hectic work the Judiciary is involved in.

Wike said:”We will do our best to Provide an enabling environment that would support fight against corruption. There must be things in place that will make the judges not to mind anything, but to continue with the good work.

“In fighting corruption, we must provide the necessary things that will make the judges to live well, so many people make mistakes, when they talk about fight against corruption they must provide the necessary things.

“When you want to talk about fighting corruption, you must provide a conducive environment”

“What we have done in Rivers state will be replicated in FCT, we have to provide good accomodations for judges, it will be bad for a judicial officer to retire without hope”

In his remarks, the chief Judge of FCT, Husseini Baba-Yusuf told the Minister that judges will keep doing the best in handling cases that concern the administration.

Baba-Yusuf said he had issued directives to Judges in charge of judicial division that all cases involving FCT would only be assigned by the chief Judge.

“We should be able to do things that will make government to work. We are aware that you have started taken actions that will bring sanity in the land administration system of the FCT. At my end, I have issued directives to Judges in charge of my judicial division that all cases involving FCT will only be assigned by the chief Judge.

“So, I like to assure you that the era of mistakes are gone in FCT judiciary” he said.