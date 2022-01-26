Corruption: Nigeria drops 5 places to 154 in latest TI’s  ranking

.Now second most corrupt nation in Africa

.ICPC faults data sources

Senate intensifies corruption fight with Witness Protection bill

Nigeria dropped five places, scoring 24 out of 100 points in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International, TI on Tuesday

The poor rating came despite the Federal Government’s war against corruption through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as well as Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC.

Nigeria’s current 154 ranking out of 180 countries in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index is a drop of 149 in the 2020 index.

“In the Corruption Perceptions Index 2021 Nigeria ranks 154 out of 180 countries and territories, falling back five places from the rank of 149 in 2020.

“The 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International today (Tuesday) shows corruption is on the increase in Nigeria.

“The country scored 24 out of 100 points in the #CPI2021, which is one point less compared to the score of 2020,” the TI tweeted on its official Twitter handle @TransparencITng, on Tuesday.

It is Nigeria’s second consecutive year of a downward spiral on the TI’s CPI ranking.

The country’s score had dropped from 26 in 2019 to 25 in the 2020 assessment, and further to 24 in the latest 2021 record.

The CPI is TI’s means for measuring the levels of corruption in the systems of various countries around the world.

The maximum points a country can score is 100 points, and the least is zero.

Zero signifies the worst performing countries and 100, the best-ranked.

However, the ICPC Chairman, Dr Bolaji Owasanoye, said Nigeria should question TI’s assessment parameters which gave Western countries receiving Illicit Financial Flows a clean bill while thumbing down countries that are victims of graft.

Speaking at a two-day training workshop for journalists organised by the ICPC at the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, Keffi, Nasarawa State, he observed that the data sources upon which the ranking was based did not take into cognisance the advances against graft recorded by the country and therefore questionable.

The Media Consultant to the ICPC chairman, Oluyinka Akintunde, in a presentation said the global anti-corruption coalition assessment of Nigeria was based on outdated data sources.

He said only five out of the 13 data sources used by TI were current while eight others were based on 2017, 2018 and 2019, which were also used in previous years without taking cognizance of the actions or new developments in the country.

“Nigeria performed better under the African Development Bank country assessment but TI has not explained why it stopped using the ADB assessment.

“Transparency International will need to explain why the ADB country policy and institutional assessment is no longer used for the country’s score in CPI. We must know that the fight against corruption is not about numbers but systems, “ he insisted.

In another development, Adequate legal protection will be a major boost to encourage witnesses to testify in corruption cases with guaranteed protection for them

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed this insisted that the war against corruption by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government must be won irrespective of temporary setbacks.

According to his spokesman, Ezrel Tabiowo, Lawan stated this in his remarksà after a bill seeking to establish the Witness Protection and Management Framework scaled second reading during plenary on Tuesday.

He said fight against corruption is one that must be vigorously pursued by the government to ensure the eventual elimination of graft, given that same is capable of hindering Nigeria’s development.

He said that the Witness Protection Bill if passed and signed into law, would be an incentive that encourages witnesses to testify in corruption cases since their protection is guaranteed under the law.

Lawan said, “Distinguished colleagues, almost every administration in this country would work against corruption that has bedeviled the development of this country.

“The witness protection bill that we are debating today is a way forward to encourage witnesses to testify against corruption. And by protecting them properly, that will incentivise such witnesses.

“The war against corruption is a must, and it must be won. It is not about the quantum of funds or resources that we have, but how we are able to put to use even our scarce resources.

“So, this is a very important bill, and I’m sure all of us would lend our support.”

Sponsor of the bill for an Act to establish the Witness Protection and Management Framework, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, said the bill was first read on February 23, 2021.

According to him, it was also listed among the bills of interest and international significance, contained in the recent Executive Communication from President Muhammadu Buhari, which was read on the floor of the Senate on the 19th of January 2022.

“Empirical evidence show that one of the major causes of the inability to successfully prosecute criminal cases in our courts is the lack of witnesses.

“Many of them face intimidation and threats just as prosecutors most times do not have the funds and management framework to safely bring witnesses to testify in court.

“The passage of this bill into law will fill this gap as well as fulfill some of our country’s international commitments to various conventions and protocols, like the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) amongst others”, Senator Kwari said.

He recalled that the Witness Protection and Management Bill and Whistle Blower Bill were initially considered as co-joined in a single bill by the 8th National Assembly and passed in 2017.

He said that following a technical stakeholders roundtable comprising of representatives of relevant criminal justice system operators, it was resolved that both bills be unbundled in order to allow Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAS) currently running witness protection programmes continue in that wise.

“This necessitates the separation of the two bills and accordingly paves the way for witness protection programmes across the broad spectrum of Law Enforcement Agencies, thereby discouraging duplicity and multiplicity of agencies”, he said.

Section 1 of the bill provides for the establishment of a legal and institutional framework to protect witnesses and related persons, with responsibilities for carrying out all administrative duties relating to witnesses and related persons.

The bill under the section ensures that the relevant agency takes responsibility for entering into a witness protection agreement, regulate the procedure while harmonizing existing laws and policies on witness protection and management.

The Bill in Section 2 also specifies offences and laws in which the bill apply, and comprise terrorism, money laundering (prevention and prohibition), economic and financial crimes, corrupt practices and other related offences, drugs and narcotics and their trafficking, trafficking in persons, Criminal and Penal Code offences.

It also provides for customs and excise management, any legislation dealing with proceeds of crimes, confiscation and forfeiture of assets, and to all justice sector institutions and authorities, including the courts, law enforcement as well as security agencies, and other relevant regulatory institutions towards the protection of witnesses in the course of the investigation, detection and prosecution of offences.

Part 2 sets standard for establishing and managing the witness programme, while Section 3 mandates all public institutions having responsibility under their laws of investigating and/or prosecuting offences under any law, to establish a witness protection and management programme.

The section further provides for rights, duties, privileges and obligations of other bodies such as courts, lawyers, parents/guardian in relation to witness protection and management.

Besides, Part 3 provides for protections such as allowing a witness to establish a new identity or restore a former witness’s original identity by an application from a relevant agency made to the Court, for a new entry in the birth, marriage or death registry and issuance of a certificate as the case may be.

Part 4 mandates relevant agencies, to designate a Witness Protection office at each of their branch offices to enable the adoption and management of the Witness Protection Programme.

On the other hand, Part 5 of the bill provides for the establishment of a Witness Protection Fund to be managed and controlled by relevant agencies.

According to the bill, such funds include moneys appropriated by the National Assembly for payment into the Protection Fund, which shall amount to at least fifty per cent of the total estimated expenditure of the Protection Fund, moneys approved by the President for Witness Protection Programmes, moneys accruing to the Protection Fund from any fund or account established by an Act for the lodgment of proceeds of confiscation and forfeited assets.

Other sources include a percentage of the total amount recovered by the Government as direct result of information provided by a protected person, subventions, grants, aid and donations from Federal or State Government, etc.

Part 6 criminalizes certain acts relating to false or misleading and unlawful disclosures, false representation and unauthorized access to a witness.

Part 7 under Miscellaneous provides for legal proceedings such as 30 days pre-action notice, non-compellability of witness, restriction on execution against property of the relevant agency, indemnity of officers of the relevant agency including powers of the Attorney General of the Federation to make regulations in respect of the bill.

The bill after consideration was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters; and Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

The Joint Committee is expected to report back in four weeks.