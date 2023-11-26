Corona College of Education: Propelling Education-Entrepreneurship Synergy

The 7th Public Lecture of Corona College of Education which took place recently has canvassed for establishment of entrepreneurship in the nation’s educational ecosystem.

The lecture titled ‘ The Future of Education and Entrepreneurship in Nigeria: Trends and Predictions’ focused on the intersection of education and entrepreneurship in Nigeria’s future landscape.

The Chairman of the occasion, Professor Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University of Education, Otto, Ijanikin ably represented by Dr. Tayo Modupe Kayode-Isola,

Director, NCE Programmes

LASUED presided over the event, setting the stage for an insightful discourse.

The Guest lecturer, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, founder and CEO of The Chair Centre Group and former Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria spoke about the importance of incorporating effective entrepreneurship programmes into early academic curricula. She advocates for the inception of entrepreneurial education from primary school, envisioning a channel to shape each forward-thinking Nigerian graduate into a catalyst for employment creation.

Ibukun Awosika stressed the pivotal role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in job creation and the need for streamlined value chains to stimulate efficiency, innovation, and sector-wide growth. She emphasised the profound impact of aligning entrepreneurship development with Nigeria’s educational framework and urged the cultivation of a problem-solving mindset with commercial value, starting from the grassroots level.

Moreover, she challenged the conventional belief that a university education is the sole route to entrepreneurship, emphasising the importance of diverse technical skill sets for enterprise development after primary or secondary education. Drawing from her experience as the former first female chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, she articulated the essence of entrepreneurship as a vehicle for offering viable solutions to societal challenges.

In her remarks, the Provost of the College, Dr. Olajumoke Mekiliuwa highlighted the importance of revitalising technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as a pivotal mechanism to reshape Nigeria’s educational fabric and bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical skills.

The 7th Public Lecture at Corona College of Education offered profound insights into the transformative potential of synergising education and entrepreneurship for Nigeria’s sustainable economic growth