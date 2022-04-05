Corona College of Education matriculates 239 Students, assures deep commitment, transparency for international standard

Corona College of Education (CCED) Lagos has matriculated a total number of 239 students who have been admitted to the various programmes of the college for the 2021/2022 academic session across the various academic programmes, onsite and online.

Matriculation signals the formal admission of students into higher institutions, without which students would still be regarded as ad-hoc rather than full-time.

The Provost, Corona College Of Education Dr. Olajumoke Mekiliuwa disclosed this during the hybrid event combining both the onsite and the online students matriculation /Oath taking ceremony held at the Ceremonial building of the College, stressing that CCED offers a variety of programmes at the NCE/PDE , PDECCE and ADELM Levels which are duly and fully accredited by the necessary supervisory and regulatory bodies.

She also affirmed that Corona College of Education remains a reference point in raising a new breed of teachers. ‘’At CCED, we have a legacy of world class education built and sustained for over 65 years of excellent educational service delivery offered by the Corona Schools’ Trust Council across all tiers of education.’

She maintained that, the college is committed to its vision and mission of being the best provider of teacher education in Nigeria with premium quality and standards for the training of globally competitive graduates and confirms it provides world class teacher education founded on ethical values and professionalism for self-actualization and service to humanity

While addressing journalists, the Dr Mekiliuwa urged the students to be committed, focused and disciplined so as to graduate in flying colours.

According to her matriculation ceremonies worldwide are important events which should be taken seriously by students as well as staff, assuring that the college will do its very best to provide the enabling environment as well as the best learning experiences for the students,

She Stressed that the college offers a vast array of programmes and that their niche is the technology they use in delivering lectures to students, more so, they have a stable academic calendar.

She said that currently the college is running programmes in Nigeria Certificate in education (NCE), Professional Diploma in education (PDE) and Professional Diploma in early Childhood education (PDECCE) and with time will increase the number of programmes.

According to her “We are resolute in flying our core values of academic excellence tied with integrity, accountability, high moral standards as well as ethical behaviour and fairness in all relationship with students and staff.

“To achieve this goal, our fresh students must strive at all times not to compromise excellence and they must also avail themselves of the various programmes/events/activities provided by the college from time to time. You are encouraged to make use of our Guidance and Counselling Unit as well as relate well with your Departmental Supervisor.”

She also charged the students to show regularity and punctuality at Lectures, be focused, diligent, studious, tenacious, security conscious, collaborate, Study together, Brainstorm, Build new relationships as true success, it has been said is a product of hard work with no short cuts but genuineness of heart.

Also she warned them to refrain from unlawful acts such as examination misconduct, certificate forgery, theft, fighting and other indecent and immoral acts which run contrary to the rules and regulations of the College.

She appreciated the commitment of the Trust Council to ensuring that CCED occupies a prominent place as a pace setter in teacher education in Nigeria. Stressing that this support has been responsible for our continual determination to make CCED primus inter pares among all colleges of education in the country.

In an interview with newsmen, Omoyiola , a fresh student the College said she is excited in enrolling in the Programme of the college.

I believe at the end of the Programme ,I would have been skilled enough to impact on the school I am presently teaching