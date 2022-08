L-R…Independent Non-Executive Director, Elizabeth Amadiume; Company Secretary, Chidinma Onwubere; Chairman, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Segun Adebanji; GMD/CEO, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Ganiyu Musa; Non-Executive Director, Steve Iwenjora; and Non-Executive Director, Ogechi Adeola at the 30th AGM held in Lagos recently.

For a better society