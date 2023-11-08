Copyright Infringement: Court adjourns hearing in N20bn suit against Nigerian Army till Feb. 8

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday has adjourned till February 8, hearing a 20 billion naira suit filed by GBLS Business Services Limited, against the Nigerian Army over an alleged copyright Infringement.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu adjourned the case for continuation of hearing in the matter which started in 2022.

The Plainfif, GBLS Business Services Ltd, dragged the Nigerian Army to court for allegedly producing and distributing Branded Integrated Nigerian Army Exercise Books using its copyright designs, without obtaining written permission or authority from the plaintiff.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/548/2022 had the Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army and the Attorney-General of the Federation as 1st to 4th defendants.

When the matter was called up on Tuesday, Counsel for the plaintiff, Oluwasegun Arinde, told the court that the matter was set for Cross-examination of witness, as Managing Director of the plaintiff (GLBS Business Services Ltd), Dixon Olukayode Coker, was present to take the stand.

Justice Egwuatu however said the court would not be proceeding with Cross-examination for want of time, and adjourned till February 8 for continuation of hearing.

In the suit, the Plaintiff alleged that the said branded exercise books, were produced and used for the Faskari Chief of Army Week celebration, back in 2020, while an agreement on a proposal sent to the Nigerian Army, by the plaintiff, was yet to be reached.

The plaintiff therefore is asking the court to declare him the bonafide authorized owner of the copyright design for the branded exercise books and a declaration that such rights have been bridged by the 1st and 2nd defendants.

They are seeking an order of court, compelling the 1st and 2nd defendants to pay them, the sum of 395 million naira, which is the original quotation for one million copies of the exercise books, sent to the defendants on October 24, 2017.

The Plaintiff is also seeking an order restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants from further producing, supplying, or distributing the Exercise books without written permission from them.

Alternatively, the plaintiff is asking for the sum of N20 billion as damages for the copyright infringement by the 1st and 2nd defendants who failed to obtain written permission from them before using the designs.

