CoolFM unveils Kids Station 101.7

The CEO of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info FM, and Arewa Radio Serge Noujaim has

announced the Launch of Kids FM 101.7, to enhance and broaden children’s knowledge.

It’s Nigeria’s First Dedicated Radio Station for Children. Lagos, Nigeria

Noujaim said this innovative venture marks the first of its kind in Nigeria, setting a new standard for children’s entertainment and education in the country.

He added that Kids FM 101.7 was launched with a heartfelt mission:

“To inspire kids and empower parents by bringing out the best of their abilities and providing easy access to education and entertainment on the radio.”

The station aims to be more than just a radio station; it’s envisioned as a vibrant community where children can find a voice and a space that respects their perspectives and nurtures their innate curiosity.

At the launch, BlossomFlow Foundation initiated its flagship project combating period poverty and addressing crucial social issue inaugurated to mark the 2024 celebration of Children’s Day.

Also, highlights of programme includes :

Storytime Adventures: Enchanting tales from diverse local cultures that ignite imagination.

Little Geniuses: Engaging, educational content covering a wide range of topics to spark curiosity

and learning.

Music Mania: A selection of kid-friendly songs and tunes that the whole family can enjoy.

Hero Hour: Inspirational stories of notable figures to motivate and encourage young listeners.

A Word from the CEO

“In line with our mission to inspire and empower, Kids FM 101.7 is our latest commitment to the children and parents of Lagos,” says Serge Noujaim, CEO. “We are creating a platform where the joy of learning and the pleasure of entertainment come together, fostering an environment where kids can shine and parents can find support in the wonderful journey of raising their children.”

Kids FM 101.7 is excited to announce that we will go live on air for test transmission on April 1st. Tune in and be a part of this historic moment as we embark on a journey to revolutionize children’s radio in Africa.

Kids FM 101.7 invites families in Lagos to tune in and discover a world of fun, education, and inspiration. Join us on this delightful journey, where every day brings new wonders for the ears and minds of our youthful audience

The foundation’s founder/CEO Mrs Joan faluyi spoke passionately about the ongoing challenges of period poverty among teenage girls, emphasizing the need for accessible menstrual hygiene products and comprehensive menstrual health education.

CoolFM’s Kids Station 101.7 aims not only to entertain but also to educate and empower young listeners. By integrating social responsibility into its launch event, CoolFM has demonstrated its commitment to addressing important issues affecting the community. Period poverty is a significant barrier to education and quality of life for many girls and women in Nigeria. Lack of access to sanitary products can lead to missed school days, health complications, and a perpetuation of stigma and shame surrounding menstruation.

