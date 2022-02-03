Convoke Conference on Governorship Zoning Arrangement , PDP Legal Adviser urged Ebonyi Leaders

..described Govt Cybercrime (Prohibition ) Law as threat to Democracy

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Legal Adviser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State Barrister Mudi Erhenede, has called on Stakeholders /Leaders of the party to convoke a Conference on Zoning of the Governorship seat in the State geared towards eliminating rancour and acrimony among party faithfuls.

Barrister Erhenede made the assertion in Afikpo the Headquarters of Afikpo North Local Government Area during an interactive forum with newsmen on the party preparedness and other political activities in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.

He called on Leaders and Stakeholders of PDP to convoke a meeting as quickly as possible where stakeholders will agree on arrangement to be adopted during elections .

“Let the Leaders come and say we are doing block, if we say it is the turn of Abakaliki block, the implication is that anybody from North and Central zone are free to participate, if we are are not saying this and we say we are doing zoning, the party should define which zone should take now in PDP”

“The question should be asked and answered whether we going to do zoning going by the three components units of the state which is North, Central and South or are we doing Blocks because as it stands today I am not against anybody who wants to be Governor , I will support anybody that my party produces as its Flag bearer ”

“During the end of Dr Sam Egwu administration in 2007, we argued that Power should rotate to Afikpo Block since Egwu was of Abakaliki Block, but Egwu advised that the State should go by zonal arrangement comprising North, Central and South and he handed over Power to Central zone ”

“Zoning is a product of convenience, equity, need to be your keeper, this are the things that gave birth to zoning ,the closest thing to zoning in our constitution is Federal Character Principle,

“I think we have reached a point where we are almost becoming slaves to zoning ,integrity, competence ,qualification, capacity and every other thing that should come first are being sacrificed on the Alta of zoning ”

“Now the three zones have enjoyed Power ,people are now talking of Blocks, there is no time we met to say power will now rotate between Abakaliki and Afikpo Block, my worry is that somebody somewhere is either running away from doing the needful or trying to cut corners,

He opined,”if PDP can not convoke a meeting and make a clear pronouncement on whether in Ebonyi State we are now doing blocks that is Afikpo or Abakaliki, or zonal arrangement where this things will be sorted out, outside this two situations I am of the view that everybody who has capacity and thinks he could run for Governorship and win should be allowed to participate irrespective of which zone you are from”

He condemned the State Government passage of the Cybercrime (Prohibition) Law of Ebonyi State 2021 describing it as dangerous, undemocratic, and a biggest assault on democracy .

“Section 8 of the Cybercrime Law says that the Police cannot prosecute anybody on account of any infringement of this Law without the Written Consent of the Attorney General ,that Law was made to witch_hunt and intimidate PDP members ”

“Section 4, 5, 6 & 8 of that Law is subjective, it was made to protect an individual, not any institution, how that individual for whom that law was made for perceived whatever anybody does will determine whether you have committed a Crime or not”

“Until the arrest of PDP Publicity Secretary Mr Chika Nwaoba, nobody knew of this Law called Cybercrime (Prohibition) Law of Ebonyi State 2021, maybe Government functionaries, now that we have the privilege of seeing that Law , it was assented to sometime in September 2021”

“In all civilized places where laws are made, members of the public are allowed to make inputs during Public Hearings, we have asked all the PDP members in Ebonyi House of Assembly, none have Copies of that Law, ”

“The most recent is the passage of the Cybercrime (Prohibition) Law 2021 by the State House of Assembly that was assented to by the Governor, the very essence of the law is to stifle all forms of opposition”

According to him, “under this law whether what you have said is the truth, whether you are just expressing an opinion in a matter of Public interest, so long as what you are expression does not favour or suit the whims and caprices of the Governor it is a Cybercrime”

“The Law is primitive and subjective, it is unfortunate and not objective, that is the greatest assault, challenge ,threat to democracy, freedom of speech, opinion are fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution ,mother form the bedrock that ancitizenshould enjoy inane civilized society

Speaking against the backdrop of the Operations of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in the State, Barrister Erhenede described the outfit as anti_democratic and an infringement on the Rights and privileges of the people.

“It is an anomaly that anybody is defending the operations of Ebubeagu where the State Chairman of APC is the Security Consultant and Head of Ebubeagu, what do you think will happen, would he support PDP against his own party, Ebubeagu was formed to prosecute APC Agenda in Ebonyi State ”

On his assessment of the present administration in Ebonyi State, the PDP Legal Adviser stated that successive governments in the State since inception of Democracy in 1999 recorded laudable achievement ,but regretted that “the progress made as a state in the past is clearly being eroded by the present government.

“Democracy strives on tolerance, freedom to express opinion, freedom of speech, association, but all those Rights and Privileges are now under attack, courtesy of the present government

“For those of us who believes that democracy is the best form of governance,we continue at the risk of our Lives to advocate that those basic things the Constitution guarantees Nigerians should not be taken away by any body no matter high powerful that person might be”

Speaking against the backdrop of the Motion moved and sponsored by PDP Lawmakers of Ebonyi State extraction and adopted by the House of Representative, Barrister Erhenede commended the National Assembly for towing the path of democratic norms and values.

“We commend our members in the Green Chambers for the Motion ,it is the most civilized thing to do, we do not want to resort to self help, No, the National Assembly called on Police IGP, Director General of DSS to investigate and come up with findings”

“Regarding the Cybercrime (Prohibition ) Law we are in court with other Concerned citizens , we are asking the Federal High Court to nullify them for being unconstitutional and ultra vires the Powers of Ebonyi State House of Assembly to Enact”

On Devolution of Powers to State Governments as it concerns State Police, Chief Erhenede said that it would be the most dangerous thing to allow in this period of the nation’s political development .

“Nobody should think of it, with the experiences we had ,the killing, maltreatment in the hands of this untrained personnel, State Police is as good as handling our Lives and destiny to whoever is the governor who tries to do whatever he likes with our security”

“Some of us were arguing on the issue of State Police with the belief that so much powers were in the hands of the Federal government ,but with the activities of Ebubeagu Operatives in Ebonyi State, allowing State Police will be the most dangerous thing to allow .

“The Nigerian Police Abakaliki Headquarters are currently investigating two Ebubeagu Personnel on account of the killing in Akpoha community,” he reiterated.