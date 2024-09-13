Convergence of digital technologies with military operations, an imperative in fighting crimes- Lagbaja

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Chief of Army staff, Leut. General Taoreed Lagbaja has stated that the convergence of digital technologies with military operations is not just an option but an imperative in fighting crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

Lagbaja said in no distance time the Nigeria Army will empower personnel with advanced technologies and equipment such as smart devices, wearable technology and other tools to enhance situational awareness, communication and decision-making in the battlefield.

The Army Chief made this known on Thursday during a seminar on “Digital Transformation and Smart Soldier Concept” organized by the Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, held at the headquarters 3 Division, Jos.

The seminar tagged “leveraging digital transformation for enhanced operations effectiveness in the Nigeria Army: Operation Safe HAVEN (OPSH) in perspective, is specifically meant for junior and middle cadre personnel.

Lagbaja, represented by the commander 3 Division Jos and OPSH, Major Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, revealed the concept of the “smart soldier” is at the heart of the desired transformation of the Nigeria Army, hence the need for equipping soldiers with the tools, knowledge and capabilities that allow them to operate effectively in a digitized environment.

“It must however be noted that transformation is not merely adopting new technologies rather it is about fostering the culture of innovation and encouraging adaptability in a rapidly changing operating environment. The success of this transformation will then largely depend on our ability to seamlessly integrate new technologies with the human elements to ensure that soldiers remain agile, informed and prepared for any challenge.

“The seminar is thus critical, considering the challenges bedeviling our dear nation which requires focused leadership, operational effectiveness and sound administration which are the pillars of my command philosophy”, he mentioned.

While appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continuous guidance and invaluable support to the Nigeria Army, the Army Chief also reaffirm commitment towards improving the welfare of the troops and the security situation across the country.

Deputy Director, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, Army Headquarters Major Gen. Adewale Adetoba, acknowledged the theme of the seminar is timely taking into reality the evolving nature of the Nigeria Army operations environment.

He charged participants to take advantage of the seminar and widen their scope of knowledge through effective use of digital technologies in combating Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other social vices in Nigeria.