Continued detention of Kanu provocative but we choose to remain calm – IPOB

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafran, IPOB, said Tuesday, that the continuous illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the Department of Security Service, DSS, solitary confinement without charge or sentence was provocative but it had chosen to remain calm.

It made the disclosure through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, adding that It is only in a British failed experiment like Nigeria that courts of competent jurisdictions will discharge someone and the lawless executive branch of their government, and her institutions will blatantly disobey the courts’ orders.

“That is why we refer to the country as an indisputable, irredeemable Zoological Republic of animal kingdom, not fit for human dwelling. To dispute the Zoological Republic name, we challenge any law students, lawyers, judges, with a price tag of N1million for any of them to show us one single legal precedent either in sharia, common, civil, administrative, or criminal law where a person is unconstitutionally detained without a single charge against him.

“Also where a person’s fundamental human rights are suspended without a charge pending against him. To this note, IPOB leadership calls on all hardcore and media warriors to avoid distractors and focus our energies on how to release kanu and others.

“We admonish all hardcore to remain focused to the cause with little or no attention to the infiltrators and distractors. They have been bursted and defeated. Let’s not allow them to drain our energy and derail us because that was exactly what they were contracted to do. Every hardcore should be resolute, disciplined, and focused.

“We overcame the enemies between 2015 to 2017 during the same kind of ordeal, and we shall overcome this last set of enemies. In the end, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu shall be freed, and Biafra shall come,” he affirmed.