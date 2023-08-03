Contempt of court: NLC gives FG  August 11 deadline to withdraw suit or face total strike

By AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government Friday 11th August 2023 deadline to withdraw the contempt of court charges against it over Wednesday 2nd August nationwide protest against what it described as anti people’s policies of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

It has also threatened to embark on total strike across the country any day labour leaders are summoned to Court by the government through the National Industrial Court (NICN)

The communique of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the congress made available to newsmen Thursday night, demanded immediate withdrawal of what it termed as litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 1 1 th of August, 2023

The communique signed by the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero and the congress general secretary, Emma Ugbuaja, said failure by the government to withdraw the suit, the congress would commence a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday 14th of August, 2023

While commending the national leadership and all the state officers for the effective coordination of the Protest, the communique urged all affiliates and State Councils including the Civil society allies to stay further action but to remain focused and vigilant.

The communique reads: “NEC-in-session deliberated exhaustively the mood of the nation within the context of the massive suffering and deprivation pervading our people across all the states of the federation.

“It further reviewed the effectiveness of the execution of the Nationwide Mass Protest which it had ordered during the last session of the Council and which was undertaken yesterday, Wednesday, the 2 nd day of August especially the consequential meetings with the President; Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Leadership of the National Assembly and the action of the federal ministry of Justice through the National Industrial Court (NICN).

“The NEC-in-session observed that:

Whereas Nigerians spoke loudly across Nigeria yesterday to express their outrage over the huge suffering and impoverishment pervading the landscape;

“The President of the federation; Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu responded through a closed-door meeting with the leaders of the Congress and TUC

“Whereas concrete agreements were reached and the President personally guaranteed action on the following areas: Committed to an immediate restructuring of the framework for engaging the consequences of the PMS price hike in line with the input of the Labour leaders

“The assurance that the Portharcourt Refinery will commence production by December this year.

“The pledge to ensure that Agreement is reached on the Wage Award for Nigerian workers immediately.

“The promise to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week.

“Whereas the federal ministry of Justice through the NICN has continued to allow itself to be used as a vehicle to truncate the dominance of the tenets of democracy and muzzle/silence the voices of Nigerian workers and;

“Whereas it has served a summons on the leadership of the NLC and TUC to answer to contempt of court charges despite the provisions of the constitution to the contrary and the objective realities

Consequently, NEC-in-Session resolved as follows:

“To support and affirm the decision to suspend further protest on the Nationwide Mass Protest

“To commit to maintaining the required vigilance needed to hold government accountable on its assurances and governance in general

“To commit to the terminal date of August 19th 2023 within which the issues around the Petroleum price hike will be agreed given the assurances of the President and the National Assembly.

“To go on total strike across the country any day labour leaders are summoned to Court by the government through the NICN

“To demand the immediate withdrawal of this litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 1 1 th of August, 2023

“To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous Court summons are not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.

While commending the national leadership and all the state officers for the effective coordination of the Protest, it urged all affiliates and State Councils including our Civil society allies to stay further action but to remain focused and vigilant”,.