Consumer promo: Dangote Cement’s decision to give out N1billion to customers intact

…As Six customers win N1m each in Lagos

Six consumers of Dangote Cement yesterday emerged the first set of millionaires in Lagos with the Company presenting them with their winnings amidst pomp and pageantry in its ongoing “Bag of Goodies Season 3” National Consumer Promotion

Several other also won prizes such as Television sets, Fridges, standing Fans and Generators when a charge on them to continue their patronage to stand the chance of winning the star prize of N5million.

It would be recalled that three lucky Dangote Cement consumers were also presented with one-million-naira cheques each even as many others won various prizes and millions of airtime gifts in Ibadan last week.

The Pan-Africa Cement manufacturer had weeks ago unveiled a Spell Dangote and Become Millionaires in a season 3 of it Bag of Goodies National Consumer promo, in Lagos during which the Company announced that 500 consumers would win a million naira each while another 100 would win N5million Naira within four months.

National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Mrs. Funmi Sanni explained that Dangote Cement as a customer caring organization considered no amount as too much to splash on its customers because they are the reason for the existence of the organization.

“We value our customers, they are the reason for our being in business. Apart from the fact that we produce the best quality cement in the industry, we are even the most caring cement company in the industry.

“We are also the cement company with highest number of variety of cement for various application. Our cement is such that when you use our variety for plastering, you may not think of painting the surface again because it is very smooth and colourful and only Dangote can produce that”, Mrs Sani stated.

She said just as she had explained elsewhere the promo was deliberately planned for this period to help the Dangote Cement customers and consumers because of the hard times brought upon businesses by the Covid-19 disruptions.

While congratulating the winners, Mrs. Sanni said the promo was aimed at giving back to consumers who have been the company’s pillar of support and to encourage them for more patronage. “We create value through quality products, exceptional service, competitive pricing and unparalleled consumer value proposition.”

Sanni explained that 500 customers would win N1 million each, 100 customers would win N5 million each, coupled with N32 million worth of other gifts including television sets, Standing Fans, Generators and Fridges.

This, she noted, was in demonstration of the Company’s vision which is to provide for the welfare of its stakeholders among which she stated the consumers of the Dangote Cement product were a very strategic and important members.

According to her, “the promo started 5th of July, we say thank you and we will continue to appreciate Nigerians for their patronage and loyalty, we want to urge them to continue to do business with us whenever the need for cement arises.”

The excited winners comprising block moulders and a civil servant, while showering praises on the management of the Cement Company, described their winnings as very surprising as they never believed the promo was real pointing out that crediting of their accounts was timely given the prevailing economic downturn that has impacted negatively on their business.

As the winners danced in ecstasy, one of them, Akeem Kolawole, a block moulder told newsmen that he nearly fell off his chair when he received an alert of one Million naira on his phone. “I couldn’t believe it, you know there many fake promo out there but Dangote Cement has shown their own is real and genuine and I will tell others about it. I am very happy.”

Welcoming the guests earlier, Dangote Cement Regional Sales Director, Lagos and Ogun, Mr Dolao Ali, described the winnings s the first set of many winnings to come because Lagos is where the action is and that the first star prize of N5million winner would come from Lagos.

He urged the customers to see the gesture by Dangote Cement to give out millions of Naira as a good gesture which only Dangote Cement could do adding that

the Season 3 promo is to further take Dangote Cement customers to another level of prosperity as the promo will produce 125 millionaires monthly with N1 billion in total to be won both cash and otherwise.

He assured the customers of the Company in Lagos that they are in for good deal with Dangote Cement as they have opportunity to win more than other customers because of the size of Lagos market which is the biggest in the country.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Zonal Coordinator, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lagos Zonal Office, Mrs. Nkiru Onuzulu said his commission has gone through every detail of the promotion and certified it good for the cement consumers and that his presence was to lend credent to the fact that the promotion is genuine.

She commended the management of the Dangote Cement for the transparent manner it was conducting the promotion, saying “we have followed through since the commencement of the promo, we monitored to se that everything is done according to rules and Dangote Cement has passed all test.

“This is the reason we are to show all that the promo is real and genuine and fraud free as a regulatory body, we are into it together for the sake of accountability, professionalism and equity. Dangote has raised many millionaires and they are still raising it, the lottery is pure and transparent,” she submitted.