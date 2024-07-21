Constitution Review: Orji Kalu backs part-time legislature

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

As the nation awaits the commencement of Constitution Review by the 10th National Assembly, former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu , has called for a part time legislature as done in some advanced democracies.

The Senator who was the Chief Whip of the 9th Senate and current chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, said the situation in the country necessitates the calls for part-time legislature at both federal and state levels.

The lawmaker who is a chieftain of APC representing Abia North at the Red chamber said this would help the nation cut costs and enhance the citizenry’s trust in the polity.

He made this disclosure in an interview published on his verified Facebook page over the weekend.

On calls for part-time legislature, Senator Kalu said, “I think it will be a very good idea if my colleagues and other members of the Houses of Assembly will agree that we can sit for three months and do constitutional amendment first.

“So we can sit four times a year and if there’s any emergency, there will be emergency sitting. We can come to do a presidential bid on that basis and go back instead of sitting on a full-time basis.

“Not only the Senate and the House of Representatives, but all the legislative houses in Nigeria will be part-time.”

Senator Kalu maintained that this would be part of austerity measures to reduce cost of governance, arguing that regional government is another viable alternative.

“If we’re going for regional government, it also means that the ministers, the legislators, will be the same. I’ve been tinkering with the idea of how we can save money to run Nigeria because the country needs money.

I will encourage the President, the National Assembly to make these kind of laws. This will help him, and this will help the system, and this will help everybody,” he said.

The ex-governor explained that contrary to misconceptions among Nigerians, senators are not paid enough.

“But I want Nigerians and my colleagues to do a quick constitutional amendment so we can go and be part-time sitting Senate and part-time sitting House of Representatives, and other 36 state houses of assembly in Nigeria.

“That will bring trust and bring relief to the Nigerian people,” the ex-governor said.