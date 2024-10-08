Constitution Review: NASS proposes Legislative Dialogue to Promote Women Political Participation 

*as Kalu tasks stakeholders, consultants on meeting expectations of Nigerians

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said that arrangements have been concluded by the constitution review committee for an international legislative dialogue for women.

Kalu who doubles as the Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review, disclosed this yesterday, while delivering his remarks at a retreat for the consultants and secretariat of the Committee in Abuja.

He stated that the essence of the dialogue holding on 28th October in Abuja, is for the parliament to interface with women across the globe and other well meaning Nigerians on ways to increase women political participation in the ongoing constitution amendment.

Speaking on the ongoing review exercise, the Deputy Speaker assured that the committees in both chambers were working hard and optimistic in achieving the first set of alteration by December 2025.

He urged the consultants and stakeholders to be resolute in the tasks ahead and ensure that the outcomes meet the yearning of Nigerians, adding that they can’t afford to fail the citizens.

Kalu said, “I bring you greetings from the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas PhD, and Members of the House of Representatives, I thank you for all that you do as members of this committee in this national assignment and urge that we analyse the issues before us objectively and critically, and reach a resolution that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians.

“I commend you for the work you’re doing, while putting your tireless efforts towards concluding this exercise. I enjoin you all to be resolute, to deliver on this great task as we cannot afford to fail Nigerians, especially as leaders of thoughts continue to make input into the structure and nature of the work we are doing here, the nature of our democracy, the local government system, judiciary, we’re believing that the committee is in good hands and we’ll come back with what Nigerians can look at, and raise their confidence and trust on our justice system.

“The work is not easy, to make law for the judiciary is not easy, God will give you more wisdom and tact in navigating around that. Thank you for your dedication. This is a sacrifice for nation building. History will remember you, you will be remembered as those who crafted the new constitution. You’re writing your name in gold. I’m happy to say that with the way we are going, our objective in achieving the first set of alteration by December 2025, it’s feasible. I’m happy to inform you as well that the senate has keyed into our timeline in this regard. So it’s achievable.

“Some of the activities in our work plan includes, national public hearings, follow up retreats, joint retreat with senate, engagement with state houses of assembly and Governors forum. I wish to emphasize that we should look at ways to increase political participation of women. It’s very important. We have to find a way to make it easier for us to harvest their wealth of opinion on national policies and issues. In this regard, the committee is organising an international legislative dialogue for women in the constitution amendment and it’s coming up on 28th October at Transcorp Hilton. We are reaching out to women who have made major impact across the globe to come in and talk about “Why not Women”, Why we should increase the number”.

I thank you and I pray our deliberation shall not be in vain.