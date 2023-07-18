Consortium of Insurers pays N535m Group Life claims to police beneficiaries

Leadway Assurance Company Ltd., Sanlam Insurance, Mutual Benefits and LASACO, in a consortium, disbursed N535 million in Group Life Insurance claims to 68 beneficiary members of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale, Managing Director, Leadway Assurance, who represented the consortium at the ceremony of the claims payment presentation, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Hassan-Odukale said the claims payment validates the benefits of procuring insurance policies for Nigerians, especially those whose noble profession consistently poses danger.

He extended the consortium’s condolences to the families of the departed officers, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

“As an organisation, we are fully committed to fulfilling our promise of providing financial security to our policyholders.

“This prompt claims payout to our heroes further demonstrates the benefits of insurance and our unwavering dedication to supporting the families left behind and those officers injured or rendered disabled in the line of duties.

“This consortium is proud to be at the vanguard of protecting the financial well-being of the personnel of the Force and their families.

“We believe in the importance of honouring our obligations promptly and stand as beacons of trust for the insurance industry, as an assured partner in safeguarding the wealth and wellbeing of Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, the Group Life Insurance is a safety net for Nigerian workers, especially those who stay awake to guarantee the citizens’ peace of mind, no matter the risk to their lives.

The managing director explained that the Group Life Insurance plays a crucial role in protecting the financial wellbeing of families when their bread-winners is not able to cater for them as a result of death or fatal injuries.

Hassan-Odukale said; “our hearts and prayers go to our heroes, and we hope this payment will provide comfort and fortitude to their families as they navigate the future.”

Commenting, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, noted that human life is valuable and as such, he would prioritise the well-being of all police officers.

Egbetokun said that his administration would promptly fulfil the obligation of providing insurance and other benefits to all police personnel who had sacrificed immensely for the country.

He said this would be done by providing comprehensive welfare support, aimed at creating an environment where every officer feels valued, protected and motivated, to give their best in service to the country.

Egbetokun saluted the deceased and injured officers for their valour, unwavering dedication and heroism during their services.

He also commended Leadway and the consortium of insurers for their professionalism and commitment to the prompt settlement of the claims.