Consolidation, Institutionalizing Governance Reforms; Key to Sustainable Development– USAID State2State

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

Consolidation and Institutionalizing Governance Reforms have been identified as Key to enhancing accountability, transparency and improvement of budget performance and Sustainable Development, especially in areas of primary health, basic education, water Sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sectors in the State.

The State Team lead, USAID State2State programme in Ebonyi state, Dr. Sam Onyia made this known at the quarterly Ebonyi CSOs Forum meeting held at Osborn La Palm Royal Resort in Abakaliki, the State Capital.

Onyia called on CSOs to synergize with MDAs to achieve the desired results, assuring that State2State will support the process.

“The task before you the civil society organizations, aside advocacy is to strategically work with the MDAs on best ways of enhancing governance reforms and tracking of community charter of needs projects captured in the LGAs and State budgets. State2State will support the process,” he said.

Earlier, USAID State2State Citizens Engagement Specialist, Munachiso Adulana explained that the quarterly Ebonyi CSOs forum meeting was to review progress on implementation of State specific action plans and achievements in previous quarter.

Adulana added that the meeting was to also review 2024 first quarter State budget performance in the focus sectors, review implementation of Citizens nominated projects in the State and LGA 2024 budgets, review implementation of CCD projects in the State 2024 budget with the view to identify ongoing projects for tracking.

Executive Directors of various civil society organizations, including the state Coordinator of Network of CSOs, Chief Oliver Aja Chima, Programme Manager of CIRDOC Nigeria, Goodness Mbaja and a representative of persons with disabilities, Mr. Ifeanyi Nwokporo gave update on progress made by CSOs in advocacy visits, engagements with lawmakers, other relevant stakeholders and follow up on state budget performance.

The forum at the meeting, reviewed the Ebonyi State first quarter budget implementation report, made observations on 2023 budget performance, reviewed the implementation of CCD projects captured in 2024 budget, and developed action plans for the next quarter