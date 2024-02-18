Consider Reinstatement of  Emir Sanusi, Another Kano Group Tell Gov. Abba

Again, another pressure group, Yan Dangwale Jihar Kano (Kano Electorates) has joined the call for the review of Kano Emirate Council Law, and subsequently reinstatement of the 14th Emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kano, convener of the group Najeeb Abdulqadir Salati said restoring the deposed emir became necessary to right the injustice meted out by the immediate past government.

Salati lamented that Sanusi was forcefully removed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to suit his political interest to the detriment of over 100 years old traditional heritage.

The group insisted the state assembly must act fast on petitions submitted against the removal of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the balkanization of the old Kano emirate.

They believe reverting to a united old Kano Emirate will lead the state to greater unity and development of the state, through streamlined governance and a cohesive society.

“We stand today to emphasize the urgent importance of reviewing the decision to balkanize the Kano Emirate and appeal for reinstatement of HRH Muhammad Sanusi II. It is our deep concern regarding the split of the Kano emirate, a renowned traditional institution with over 1,000 years of history, and the removal of HRH Muhammad Sanusi II as the emir of Kano.

“We respectfully appeal to the Executive Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, to reconsider these actions. Specifically, we echo the call for a thorough review and subsequent repeal of the law which created the four additional emirates to facilitate immediate reversion to status quo ante”.

Accordingly, Salati urged the assembly to investigate the removal of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II from office and support his reinstatement in the spirit of fairness and rectitude to foster unity, peace, and stability.

“The reinstatement of HRH Muhammadu Sunusi II would not only right a grave injustice made against him but also demonstrate the commitment of the new Government in Kano to the principles of justice and respect for the rule of law.

“His leadership is needed now more than ever as we strive to overcome the challenges facing our society and build a brighter future for the good people of Kano State and Nigeria at large. We implore the members of the Kano State House of Assembly to kindly consider this plea and take swift actions to preserve the revered ancient Kano Emirate”. Salati added.