Conflicting court orders: We’ll punish errant judges, CJN vows

.’Discharge your mandate with honesty, sincerity

.Says Nigeria becoming a frontline crime-infested country

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday, decried what he termed as unpalatable cocktail of misleading and conflicting judgements emanating from courts of coordinate jurisdictions in the country.

He said the National Judicial Council, NJC, has already activated the process that would ensure that errant judges are made to face the consequence of their “despicable and odious conduct.”

Speaking shortly after he inaugurated 22 judges into the Court of Appeal Bench, the CJN, lamented that the avalanche of frivolous interlocutory orders emanating from the various courts, have continued to make a mockery of the judicial system.

Also, Justice Ariwoola has charged the newly inaugurated Justices to be upright in their justice delivery to Nigerians without fear or favour.

The ceremony, which took place at the Supreme Court, also seen the CJN, administering oaths on 12 legal practitioners who were recently appointed as judges of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court.

The CJN admonished the judges to uphold the tenets of the judicial profession and always uphold the rule of law in their practice.

While congratulating them on their inauguration, he also warned against impunity, giving misleading and conflicting judgements, charging them to work for all Nigerians.

The CJN said ”My Lords, you have just taken the oath to pledge your allegiance to the dictates of the Almighty God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is a solemn pledge and commitment to good conduct in the course of your adjudication, especially as senior judicial officers in the appellate court.

”The number of Justices that we have just sworn-in today is quite unprecedented in the recent history of the Court of Appeal. The last time we had a large number like this was on Monday, 28 June, 2021, when 18 Justices were sworn-in. That was preceded by that of Monday, 5th November,2012 when 12 Justices were inaugurated.

“Today’s ceremony is an indication of the perilous times that we are currently in, which has resulted in an upsurge in litigation.

“Several unfathomable crimes are being committed in the country, aside from the usual political matters that have made litigations to go, on an alarming rise.

“No Court in the land is spared of this litigation deluge, as it were. We are constantly on our toes and the dockets are ever increasing in response to the challenges of the time.

“This underscores the fact that Nigeria is fast emerging as a frontline crime-infested country that we all have to urgently curtail.

“The enormous task of cleaning the Augean stable rests squarely on Your Lordships. So, you must hastily fasten your belt and roll up your sleeves to face the challenges head-on. In other words, you should hit the ground speeding at a supersonic velocity; and not just running.

“You must redouble your pace to catch up with the expectations of the sprawling community of litigants. As judicial officers, you have a divine mandate on earth that you must discharge with unveiled honesty and sincerity. You must give good account of yourselves to justify your elevation to the Court of Appeal.

“In the next couple of months, we shall be having two governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, respectively. As usual, the Courts will be besieged with plethora of petitions. It is our statutory duty to hear all matters that come before us and adjudicate according to the laws of the land.

“We must not falter; and we must not tread the path of infamy. Yes, it is true that we cannot please everyone through our actions and work, but with the right application of the law and the Constitution of the land, which we all have collectively pledged to uphold, we can go a long way to do those things that our conscience will be very proud of, and the generality of the Nigerian citizens will equally be happy about.

“Every position we attain in life always avails us that unique opportunity to do something novel and impactful, especially if there was any previous act of wrongdoing or misapplication of discretion.

“With Your Lordships’ elevation to the higher Bench today, you have to be very mindful of the enormous confidence the public is now reposing in you vis-a-vis their expectations.

“Like we often say, to whom much is given, much is expected. Your Lordships must not rest on your oars, as the onus now lies more heavily on you to discharge your judicial duties more dispassionately, discretionally, and transparently.

“So, you must, individually and collectively, guide your loins to do more to earn lasting trust and integrity. Your conduct and disposition must tally with the yearnings and aspirations of the generality of the citizenry.

“I have made it known at different fora that we have been treated to an unpalatable cocktail of misleading and conflicting judgments as well as frivolous interlocutory orders emanating from courts of coordinate jurisdictions, which have literally attempted to make a mockery of our judicial system and flagrantly desecrate the revered Temple of Justice.

“Several cases of such abound across the length and breadth of the country. This is, largely, an embarrassment to our jurisprudence, and we will never handle it with levity. Punitive measures must definitely be meted out to such erring judges.

“We have already activated the process of reining-in such errant Judges with a view to making them face the consequence of their despicable and odious conduct.

“As Judicial Officers, we have to continually remind ourselves the fact that we are not occupying our respective positions to serve ourselves, but the Nigerian masses; and the best way we can serve them is by doing what will make them feel safe in our hands and also trust us to always deliver the right judgments that will not be tainted by sentiments, emotions or other clandestine considerations.

“Congratulations!

your Lordships for making the list and I wish you the best that you can achieve in this strategic position you now occupy”, the CJN said.

The Judges inaugurated into the bench of the Appellate Court by the CJN, are: Abdullahi Muhammad Liman from Nasarawa State; Abiodun Azeem Akinyemi from Ogun State; Olukayode Adegbola Adeniyi from Oyo State; Zainab Bage Abubakar from Kebbi State; Isaq Mohammed Sani from Kaduna State; Lateef Babajide Lawal-Akapo from Lagos State; and Ngozika U. Okaisabor from Imo State respectively.

Others are: Donatus Nwaezuoke Okorowo from Enugu State; Ruqayat Oremei Ayoola from Kogi State; Polycarp Terna Kwahar from Benue State; Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike from Rivers State; Fadawa Umaru from Borno State; Oyewumi Oyejoju Oyebiola from Oyo State; Ntong Festus Ntong from Akwa Ibom State; Nehizena Idemudia Afolabi from Edo State; and Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba from Abia State.

The rest are Abdu Dogo from Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; Abdulazeez M. Anka from Zamfara State; Owibunkeonye Onwosi from Ebonyi State; Asma’u Akanbi-Yusuf from Kwara State; Victoria Toochukwu Nwoye from Anambra State; and Enenche Eleojo from Kogi State.

While those to be sworn in as judges of the FCT High Court, are: Buetnaan Mandy Bassi from Plateau State; Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo from Kwara State; Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi from Lagos State; Iheabunike Anumaenwe Godwin from Imo State; Odo Celestine Obinna from Enugu State; and Hauwa Lawal Gummi from Zamfara State, respectively.

Others are: Sarah Benjamin Inesu Avoh from Bayelsa State; Maryam Iye Yusuf from Kogi State; Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria from Oyo State; Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike from Rivers State; Ibrahim Tanko Munirat from Bauchi State; and Abdulrahman Usman from Taraba State