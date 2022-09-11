Conflict Prevention: Foundation Trained Plateau Communities On Early Warning, Early Response

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

In a bit to prevent vicious circle of age long violent conflicts ravaging the country, an organization under the auspices of Cleen Foundation in partnership with University of California has trained about 50 persons on early warning and early response (EWER) in Plateau State.

The 50 trainees were drawn from the communities of Barkin Ladi and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.

Recall, in the recent past Barkin Ladi and Jos South Local Governments have became the epic center of violent conflicts as a cattle rustling, forceful invasion of land, farmers-herders clash amongst other criminality.

Speaking during the capacity building workshop held Thursday at Valada Hotel, Jos, the executive director of Cleen Foundation Gad Peter said, basically, this is the continuation of efforts with our partners the University of California to support and increased peace and stability in Plateau State especially in Barkin Ladi and Jos South Local Government Areas.