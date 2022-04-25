Conference of Oke-Ogun Obas, Chiefs mourn Alaafin……We have lost a father figure -Aseyin

The Conference of Oke-Ogun Obas and Chiefs have commiserated with the immediate family of late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 and the rest of the Oyo kingdom over the death of the revered monarch.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Conference, Oba Dr. Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi (Ajinese 1), Aseyin of Iseyin on Saturday and made available to newsmen, the body claimed that the loss of Oba Adeyemi was not only of the Yoruba people, but Africa in its entirety.

The Oke-Ogun Obas also condoled with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde and the entire citizens of the State over Alaafin’s death.

The statement called on the Nigerian government to start the process of honoring Oba Adeyemi with a national monument as they said he was a pivotal point in the efforts at sustaining African and Yoruba tradition and culture.

“Our father is gone, we are in mourning mood, it is time to look ahead and work better on those things he spent the greater part of his life to build and maintain in terms of African and Yoruba culture and tradition, he was an encyclopedia of African history and culture especially, that of the Yorubas. He was of course History and Culture personified.

“Our governments should start the process of honoring him with a national monument, he deserved it alive and especially when he has passed on, I know these values he held close to his chest willl not be same anymore.

“Some people were calling me and asking that it was heavy to believe that Baba who was popularly called ‘Iku’ could die like that and I told them that the name was just an appellation which never spared anyone from tasting death, but he lived centuries within the time we counted for him, I still believe his legacies will continue to live after him.

“The Oke-Ogun Conference of Obas and Chiefs use this occasion to condole with the children of Baba and the immediate family, as well as our Governor for this great loss, Oyo State people, Nigerian people and the entire Africa will miss Alaafin”.

Meanwhile, the remains of the late monarch, who was born in October 15th 1938 and died Friday, April 22, 2022 has been buried according to Islamic rites at the palace in Oyo town.

