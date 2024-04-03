Conduct due diligence, verify land allocations with relevant govt agencies-FCTA warns prospective land buyers

…Reclaims Land from Encroachers in Gosa District, Arrests Eight

Favour Ishember, ABUJA

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has urged prospective land buyers to conduct due diligence by verifying land allocations with relevant government agencies, including the Department of Lands Administration, Development Control, and Urban and Regional Planning.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Tlp Mukhtar Galadima, who said this on Tuesday, during a demolition exercise to reclaim over 100 hectares of land in Gosa District, emphasized the collaboration with EFCC, ICPC, and the Nigerian police to apprehend perpetrators involved in illegal land grabbing activities.

Galadima highlighted the importance of eliminating land grabbing cases to prevent unsuspecting Nigerians from purchasing properties acquired through deceitful means.

He reiterated the FCTA’s commitment to addressing such incidents, referencing similar actions taken near the train station last year.

The reclaimed land, allocated to a corporate entity for housing estates, was illegally fenced off by encroachers. Galadima assured that all illegal fences would be removed to prevent further encroachment.

Regarding sustainability plans, Galadima outlined the administration’s ongoing efforts to monitor the environment regularly, with particular attention to Gosa District’s development designated by Urban and Regional Planning.

On his part, Dr. Peter Olumuji, Secretary of Command and Control at FCTA, condemned land grabbers’ criminal activities, including falsification of documents and violent confrontations with authorities.

He affirmed that the eight perpetrators arrested during the operation would face legal consequences.

Hamza Adamu, CEO of Ivory Shelters Nigeria Limited, confirmed the legitimate allocation of the land for mixed-use development, including commercial and residential purposes.

Adamu assured ongoing infrastructure development and security measures, emphasizing affordability and client protection.

He denounced illegal occupants as land grabbers and reassured buyers of property within the allocated land’s safety.

He projected a five-year completion timeline for the project, aiming to create a low-cost estate accessible to all.