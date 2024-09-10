Condolence visit to Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, over the death of her father, late Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos
Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institution, Senator Osita B. Izunaso, signing the Condolence register.
L-r… Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor(OFR); GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her Husband, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa .
Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor(OFR); signing the Condolence register.
L-r …Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institution, Senator Osita B. Izunaso; Mr. jidechukwu Iwuanyanwu ; GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her Husband, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa .
L-r… Dr. Ijike Chukwu (MON); Chief Jerry Chukwucke; Dr. Barr. Charles Odunukwe ;Dr. Alex C. Okafor (OFR), Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institution, Senator Osita B. Izunaso; GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwaand her Husband, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa ; Chief Ernest Ugochukwu and Chief Everest Ozonweke.
From left: Hon. Chief Jude Iheakanwa;, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Mr. Kenneth Odidika; HRH Eze Neil Chikaodi Chukwu Chukwunenye; , GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Mr. Uchenna Iheanacho, during the Condolence Visit to the GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for the Death of her father .President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu held in Lagos on 8/9/2024. Courtesy from Chinyere Ikeanyi.
