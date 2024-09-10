Champion Newspapers Limited
Condolence visit to Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, over the death of her father, late Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

L-r... Chief Jerry Chukwucke; Dr. Barr. Charles Odunukwe ;Dr. Alex C. Okafor (OFR), Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institution, Senator Osita B. Izunaso;  GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her Husband, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa and Chief Ernest Ugochukwu, during the Condolence Visit to the  GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for the death of her  father President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  held in Lagos on 8/9/2024.
Chairman,   Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institution, Senator Osita B. Izunaso, signing the Condolence register.

L-r… Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor(OFR); GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her Husband, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa .

Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor(OFR); signing the Condolence register.

L-r …Chairman,   Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institution, Senator Osita B. Izunaso; Mr. jidechukwu Iwuanyanwu ; GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her Husband, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa .

L-r… Dr. Ijike Chukwu (MON); Chief Jerry Chukwucke; Dr. Barr. Charles Odunukwe ;Dr. Alex C. Okafor (OFR), Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institution, Senator Osita B. Izunaso;   GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her Husband, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa ; Chief Ernest Ugochukwu and  Chief Everest Ozonweke.

From left: Hon. Chief Jude Iheakanwa;,  Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Mr. Kenneth Odidika; HRH Eze Neil Chikaodi Chukwu Chukwunenye; , GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper, Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto   Iheakanwa and Mr. Uchenna Iheanacho,  during the Condolence Visit to the  GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for the Death of her  father .President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  held in Lagos on 8/9/2024. Courtesy from Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

